Nighttown, a restaurant and jazz club in Cleveland Heights, is still on schedule to reopen this year, despite the alleged theft of copper piping by a former project employee.
On or about Jan. 9, most of the interior of the club had been gutted for renovations and some of the new copper piping had been installed, some of which were allegedly stolen by the former employee. But, Gregg Levy, managing partner of Red, the Steakhouse, told the Cleveland Jewish News Feb. 8 that he doesn’t believe the incident has delayed the team’s reopening goals.
“As far as I know, it had zero effect on Nighttown, our work and our re-opening,” Levy said in an email. “Given that we are doing a complete kitchen, HVAC and bathroom overhaul, basically the entire infrastructure, I doubt that it had any material adverse effect.”
Levy said he’s working to touch base with the project’s contractor to “get specifics.”
“I know very little about the situation, and I’m trying to get more information,” he said.
Cleveland Heights Police Chief Annette Mecklenburg told the CJN Feb. 8 that she didn’t “have any updates to share” on the case.
The CJN was unable to find a police report in the department’s online records regarding the alleged theft.
Owned by Brendon Ring since 2011, Nighttown closed in November 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on the restaurant industry. In September 2021, the Red, the Steakhouse team announced it signed a lease to reopen the space under the building’s new owner, real estate developer Rico Pietro, who also owns a 16-unit apartment building above Nighttown, a salon, bakery, lot and former bank. Stephanie Pack, director of operations for Red, the Steakhouse and YLD Heights, is also at the helm. Red, the Steakhouse has locations at Pinecrest in Orange and downtown Cleveland.
In a September 2021 interview, Levy asked the community to “be patient” as they work to reopen the beloved community establishment.
“You only have one time to make a first second impression,” he said in that interview. “That’s what we’re going to work on here and we want it to be done right. We’re investing a lot of time, money, effort and sweat into this to make sure we achieve that. Don’t expect a full concert slate right away because we have to do it in steps to make sure it’s done the right way.”
Nighttown has been at 12383 Cedar Road since 1965.