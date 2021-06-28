Two real estate investors are moving forward to reopen Nighttown, the iconic jazz club at 12383 Cedar Road in Cleveland Heights, although not on July 1.
Rico Pietro said there is no certain opening date, as he and Israeli native investor Yaron Kandelker are now seeking an operator to run the restaurant and bar.
“We are actively still looking for a thoughtful operator to plan a reopening of Nighttown,” Pietro told the Cleveland Jewish News June 28.
Pietro of Pepper Pike is principal at Cushman Wakefield | Cresco Real Estate in Independence.
Kandelker is president and CEO of Realife Real Estate Group in Cleveland.
Pietro said that the two investors hope to find an operator who will be “responsible to the history” of Nighttown to do “a great job of continuing Brendan’s vision and brand of Nighttown.”
Brendan Ring sold Nighttown and three associated properties to Piero and Kandelker Dec. 31, 2020, for an undisclosed price.
The two bought Nighttown, the apartments above it, the former Zoss, The Swiss Baker bakery and a former bank, which was undergoing conversion to a drive-thru Chipotle.
Pietro said having operator, “more than a chef” will allow the two owners to “focus on the real estate.”
He also said they have been working “hand in glove with the city” of Cleveland Heights regarding the Ascent at Top of the Hill, an $80 million mixed-use development.
Pietro previously told the CJN that development attracted him to the Nighttown property.