Niki Lustig, an educational aide at Chagrin Falls High School, was recently named the Chagrin Falls Schools staff employee of the year at an Aug. 15 staff convocation meeting for the district.
An employee of Chagrin Falls High School for 16 years, Lustig told the Cleveland Jewish News that she was “so surprised” it was her turn for the honor. According to a district notice announcing the awards, she received 13 nominations for staff employee of the year. Lustig works in the school’s special education department.
“I was very surprised to hear that I had received this, but also touched because a lot of people came up to me after to say they thought I’d already gotten the award or that I should’ve received it a long time ago,” said Lustig, who lives in Chagrin Falls and is a member of Temple Emanu El in Orange. “I was honored so many people took the time to nominate me. I already do the work I do, so getting recognized for it anyways was amazing.”
In presenting her with the award, director of pupil services Jennifer Bencko described Lustig as “kind, hardworking, supportive, dedicated, humble, genuine and an unsung hero.”
“I could spend the entire morning listing positive adjectives that I would choose to describe this year’s staff employee of the year,” Bencko said, according to the district announcement. “However, my opinion is not just my own. In fact, all those that have worked with (Lustig) would echo my words. ... She is an educator who just gets it.”
But recognition is not why she comes to school every day and spends every moment in the classroom, Lustig said.
“I got into education because I wanted to do something where I was helping people,” she said. “This job came up, and I thought I could hopefully make a difference with students and help them be successful. What keeps me coming back is working with students, and helping them understand something. Watching them be so proud of themselves when they do finally get something makes every day worth it. Seeing them proud of themselves is a good feeling.”
Lustig said that she doesn’t see herself switching careers anytime soon.
“And I think that is because I really enjoy working with my students,” she said. “Seeing them grow from ninth to 12th grade, watching them graduate and move on to whatever they do after that, whether it’s college or work, it is an amazing feeling to know I was even part of that process.”
Lustig received an award, as did Mike Sweeney, a math teacher at Chagrin Falls High School, who was named teacher of the year.
Lustig and Sweeney were nominated by their coworkers and peers, as well as students at their school. Each teacher or employee can only be honored with their respective award once.