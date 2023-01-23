Jonathon Nisenboum succeeded Ryan Levine as board chair of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s Young Leadership Division, effective in January 2023.
YLD connects Jewish young adults, ages 22 to 45, to each other and the community through social, volunteer, leadership and philanthropic activities.
“2023 is going to be a great year for the Young Leadership Division,” Nisenboum said in a news release. “I am honored to serve as board chair as we continue to engage Jewish young adults with the work of the Federation in new and creative ways. I look forward to building upon the successes of my predecessor, Ryan, and working closely with the YLD leadership team in the coming year.”
Nisenboum, 33, is vice president of delivery for AllCloud, a cloud solutions provider, and previously serves as YLD community engagement committee vice chair, YLD campaign committee vice chair, LEADS co-chair and Summer Soiree co-chair. He is an alumnus of Ohio University and lives in Highland Heights with his wife, Alix, and their daughter.
YLD also announced the addition of six new members to its 38-member board: Josh Berggrun of Cleveland, Mark Collins of Cleveland, Joe Hendlin of Beachwood, Elianna Miller of Cleveland, Evan Stein of Orange and Margo Uhrman of Moreland Hills.
For more information, including how to become involved with YLD, contact Leah Markowicz at lmarkowicz@jewishcleveland.org or 216-593-2900, ext. 167, or visit jewishcleveland.org/yld.