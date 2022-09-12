The National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland’s 128th opening meeting scheduled for Sept. 12 was postponed.
The event, which was to happen in person at Landerhaven in Mayfield Heights, was set to feature Juju Chang, an Emmy Award-winning co-anchor of ABC News’ “Nightline” as its guest speaker. Due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II Sept. 8, Chang had to cancel in order to travel to England to cover the news, according to an email from Jen Boroff, NCJW/Cleveland’s director of communications.
A new date for the event will be announced.