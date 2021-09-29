Classes resumed at Shaker Heights High School by late morning Sept. 29 at Shaker Heights High School after Shaker Heights police did not find evidence of a credible threat after investigating at Shaker Heights High School the morning of Sept. 29.
“Shortly before classes were to begin this morning, Shaker Heights High School received a report of a possible threat,” Scott Stephens, executive director of public relations and communications, wrote the Cleveland Jewish News in a Sept. 29 email. “Students and staff were held outside the building as the Shaker Heights Police Department conducted a search."
A 9:09 a.m. Sept. 29 update on the Shaker Heights City School District’s website reads, “Shaker Heights High School is still being searched, and students and staff will remain outside at the stadium until we are given the all-clear by the Shaker Heights Police Department. We expect classes to resume once the search is completed.”
An 11:34 a.m. update on the website reads, ""Shaker Heights Police Department and District security staff have swept Shaker Heights High School after receiving a threat earlier this morning. We have resumed normal operations Students have returned to the building and are now in their sixth period class. There will be no academic conferences. We thank our students, staff and families for their patience and cooperation. The investigation into the incident is continuing."
Stephens, in an email to the CJN, wrote, "The investigation is a security and police matter and I cannot comment further."
This is a developing story.