Ohio officials have ordered facilities such as schools and recreations centers to close, limited restaurants to carry-out and delivery, and postponed the presidential primary election.
These actions and more are what Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton referred to as early targeted layered interventions. Each action will help to slow the spread of COVID-19, she said during a March 17 press conference.
"We have to do all of them, and we have to do all of them now," Acton said.
We all want this over quickly, Acton said, but we have to slow it down to spread the peak – to flatten the curve.
"There is no scenario now by which we won't have a surge," Acton said, but taking these actions will improve the outcome.
If we did nothing, Acton said, one model shows 2.5 million Americans would die from the coronavirus. If we do these measures as intended, we can cut the hospital surge by two-thirds. Every one of us can help contribute to that, which will cut our deaths in half, Acton said.
In addition to slowing the spread, the physical distancing will reduce capacity in hospitals so space is available for those giving birth or having a heart attack, as well as those who need to be hospitalized for the coronavirus, Acton said.
These actions also will keep health workers and emergency responders safe and healthy, Acton said.
"That's why what you're doing makes all the difference," Acton said.
Mike Abrams, CEO of the Ohio Hospitals Association, said hospitals around the state are delaying elective procedures. The delay is not because hospitals are unsafe, but so health care workers can focus on priority cases, Abrams said.
Hospitals in Ohio are at around 75% capacity, Abrams said, which is normal for this time of year. He said we can surge another 25% without doing anything extraordinary at all, but Ohio's hospitals have plans in place for addressing a bigger surge.
Dr. Andrew Thomas of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus said delaying elective procedures helps with social distancing at hospitals because they will not be as crowded, which will help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The goal of delaying procedures is to preserve personal protective equipment, medical equipment and beds, Thomas said. That will also free up staff to perform other functions.
The set-up of the March 17 press conference was different than the previous eight days. Following a new recommendation that Americans should not gather in groups of 10 or more, Ohio officials stood at a distance from each other in one room, while members of the media covering the press conference sat in another.
Ohio now has 67 confirmed COVID-19 cases in 16 counties, the Ohio Department of Health reported March 17. That's an increase of 17 confirmed cases since March 16.
The state has had 17 hospitalizations due to the coronavirus.
Number of cases by county:
- Belmont 2
- Butler 6
- Coshocton 2
- Cuyahoga 31
- Darke 1
- Franklin 4
- Geauga 1
- Lake 1
- Lorain 4
- Lucas 1
- Mahoning 1
- Medina 3
- Stark 3
- Summit 4
- Trumbull 2
- Tuscarawas 1
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.