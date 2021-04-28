John Carroll University will host Sean P. Nolan, former president and CEO of AveXis Inc., and Pete Williams, justice corespondent for NBC News and former government official, as its keynote speakers during the university’s 2021 commencements.
Nolan, who graduated from the university in 1990, will speak at the graduate ceremony at 6 p.m. May 20. He serves on the board of directors of Ventas Inc., and serves as chairman of Encoded Therapeutics and Affina Therapeutics and executive chairman of Jaguar Gene Therapy and Istari Oncology, Inc.
Williams will speak at the undergraduate ceremony at 11 a.m. May 23. He has served in his role at NBC News since 1993 and is stationed Washington, D.C.
Both ceremonies and speeches will be livestreamed at jcu.edu/commencement.