Nominations for CBIZ’s second annual Women Transforming Business Award are being accepted.
The award honors leaders of influence who have made an impact in their communities and organizations by demonstrating financial, cultural or innovative strength, according to a news release.
Finalists will be announced on International Women’s Day March 8, 2022. Finalists will be recognized and winners will be announced in a virtual event at the end of April.
Nomination deadline is 11:59 p.m. Jan. 31. To nominate someone, visit bit.ly/3GIRKxg.