The Cleveland Jewish News is calling all those who have made a difference in 2022. It’s time to nominate someone you know or maybe yourself for the 2022 CJN class of CJN 18 Difference Makers.
Did you make a difference at your synagogue, in your business, your school or with your neighbors? You might be who we are looking for.
Do you know someone who is making a difference in Jewish Cleveland? Or, do you know someone from Northeast Ohio who is repairing the world? They may also fit the bill.
If someone comes to mind who fits these descriptions, the CJN wants to consider them for recognition as a member of the 2022 class of CJN 18 Difference Makers – our eighth class to date.
We are seeking 18, or chai, individuals who are involved as lay leaders and volunteers within the community, or who work with nonprofit organizations, and display “mensch-like” characteristics, including honor and integrity. Their contributions should not be what they do for a career unless the nominating individual believes those efforts stand out as making a difference for the Jewish community.
Qualified nominees must be 18 years of age as of July 30, 2022, and have ties to Northeast Ohio. Nominees do not need to be Jewish, but efforts to better the Jewish community will play a key role in the selection committee’s decisions.
Visit cjn.org/18dm to submit your nominations. The deadline to nominate is 11:59 p.m. EDT Aug. 31. Any nominations received after that date will not be considered.
The eighth class of CJN 18 Difference Makers will be honored at a reception and awards ceremony Dec. 8, at a location to be announced.
The 2022 class of CJN 18 Difference Makers will be announced Sept. 22 at cjn.org and Sept. 23 in the CJN, on Facebook at facebook.com/clevelandjewishnews, on Twitter @CleveJN and via a news release.
Complete details about CJN 18 Difference Makers can be found at cjn.org/18dm.
The CJN will also name a Lifetime Achievement Award winner by a selection committee for their lifetime contributions to the Northeast Ohio Jewish community, and a Civic Leadership Award recipient chosen for contributions to the community. A Generation Award, an occasional award intended to recognize a family that has instilled the values of tikkun olam across generations, may also be presented.
Co-presenting sponsors are Classic Lexus and McCarthy, Lebit, Crystal & Liffman Co, LPA.
Tickets for the event will go on sale Sept. 22 at cjn.org/18dm.
Event sponsorship packages are available by contacting Events Manager Gina Lloyd at 216-342-5196 or glloyd@cjn.org.