Do you know someone who is making a difference in Jewish Cleveland? Do you know someone who is repairing the world? Are they doing it in Northeast Ohio?
If you know a person who fits that description, the Cleveland Jewish News wants to consider them for recognition as a member of the 2020 class of 18 Difference Makers.
We are seeking 18, or chai, individuals who are involved as lay leaders and volunteers within the community or who work at nonprofit organizations, and display “mensch-like” characteristics including honor and integrity. Their contributions should not be what they do for a career unless the nominating individual believes those efforts stand out as making a difference for the Jewish community.
“We introduced our community to the first class of the CJN’s 18 Difference Makers in 2015,” said Kevin S. Adelstein, publisher and CEO of the Cleveland Jewish News and president of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company. “We introduced those 36 individuals with the intention of this annual event serving to recognize acts of tikkun olam (repairing the world) and tzedakah (charity) occurring throughout our community – and oftentimes beyond.
“A lot has changed since that inaugural class of honorees was introduced. In the middle of one of the deadliest pandemics the world has encountered, one thing hasn’t changed, and that’s the need to give back to our community. It is needed now more than ever. Help us identify and honor those around us who are making the most significant contributions to repairing our world, right now. We can all agree that need is great,” Adelstein said.
Qualified nominees must be 18 years of age as of July 30, 2020, and have ties to Northeast Ohio. Nominees do not need to be Jewish, but efforts to better the Jewish community will play a key role in the selection committee’s decisions.
Visit cjn.org/18dm to submit your nominations. Deadline to nominate is 11:59 p.m. July 26.
Other awards to be presented include the Lifetime Achievement Award, the Civic Leadership Award and the Generation Award.
The sixth class of Difference Makers will be honored at a reception and awards ceremony tentatively scheduled for Nov. 22 at Landerhaven in Mayfield Heights.
The 2020 class of 18 Difference Makers will be announced Sept. 11, 2020, in the CJN, at cjn.org, on Facebook at facebook.com/clevelandjewishnews, on Twitter @CleveJN and via a press release.
Complete details about 18 Difference Makers can be viewed at cjn.org/differencemakers.
Co-presenting sponsors are Classic Lexus and HW Financial Advisors. Lifetime Achievement Award sponsor is Weltman, Weinberg & Reis Co., LPA. Civic Leadership Award sponsor is McCarthy Lebit Crystal Liffman, LPA. Lanyard sponsor is Anthology of Mayfield Heights.
Event sponsorship packages are available by contacting Gina Lloyd, events manager, at 216-342-5196 or glloyd@cjn.org.