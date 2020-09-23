Northern Ohio Medical Specialists Healthcare, a value-based independent physician collective, recently merged with Precision Diagnostic Imaging and absorbed five former Cleveland-area PDI imaging centers.
The centers, located in Warrensville Heights, Parma, Westlake, Middleburg Heights and Medina, will be changed to NOMS Allegiance Imaging in honor of PDI’s Georgia-based affiliate company, Allegiance Imaging & Radiology, according to a news release.
NOMS Healthcare CEO Joshua G. Frederick said the partnership would further NOMS’ goal to maintain the independent nature of medicine.
“Our imaging centers are not hospital-based; we give patients and physicians a very high-quality option at the lowest possible cost,” Frederick said in the release. “Conservatively, we save patients and payers between 40%-60% of the cost of the same imaging services offered at system-based facilities.”
NOMS Allegiance Imaging will uphold the same facility locations and successful level of customer service, but will upgrade equipment and partner with area, board-certified, sub-specialty radiologists, according to the release.
“Everyone wins with this partnership – most importantly, patients. In addition to the value in savings and quality, our out-patient facilities offer easy access with convenient door-side parking as opposed to parking garages and daunting hospital campuses,” Frederick said.