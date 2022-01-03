When Daniel Milota passed away unexpectedly in October 2020, he left behind his wife, Lauren, and their two children, Avery and Colin, who continue to attempt to adjust to life without the patriarch of their University Heights home.
Now living on a single income, the family continues to face hardships amid their grief – with Lauren Milota balancing her full-time job and working to keep the children enrolled at Gross Schechter Day School in Pepper Pike.
Amid these efforts, her daughter, Avery, 11, is preparing to be called to the Torah in February at Congregation Shaarey Tikvah in Beachwood, where the family attends services. But even during this usually joyous time, Lauren Milota told the Cleveland Jewish News that a party to mark the occasion wasn’t in the cards on her own.
“It’s harder now, especially since my husband and her dad passed,” she said. “Since I work full time, it’s hard to get out and do extra things. And only being one person, it’s really hard. It’s hard to spend the extra time with friends and do things with our family. It is that time now where all of her friends are becoming bat mitzvah, and it’s something she’d love to do. But on my own, it is not something I’d be able to provide.”
To give her daughter the bat mitzvah party she deserves, a Beachwood-based nonprofit organization stepped in to make it a reality. Nominated by Avery’s counselor at Bellefaire JCB, Stephanie Schleifer, Avery was awarded a certificate for a personalized bat mitzvah party experience by Believe in Dreams, a local youth empowerment organization serving Northeast Ohio.
Believe in Dreams’ mission is to fulfill the dreams of economically disadvantaged youth who have survived adversity by providing access to enriching opportunities, connection to community and hope for the future, according to a news release. It was created in 2014 and has fulfilled more than 425 dreams since its inception.
“It was so heartwarming (for Schleifer) to nominate Avery,” Milota said. “She is amazing and fantastic. I can’t say enough good things about her. I have nothing short of overwhelming gratitude for her and Believe in Dreams. I had no idea about the organization until (Schleifer) brought it up.”
Learning the party would be gifted to her daughter, Milota said “it has taken a huge burden off.”
Believe in Dreams will organize and fund the party, and donations are being accepted at believeindreams.org/cause/bat-mitzvah. But no matter how many donations are raised, the party will still happen. All donations are made directly to the dreamer, in this case, Avery, according to Michelle Wohlfeiler Bailin, Believe in Dreams’ chief fundraiser.
“They’re literally doing everything basically,” Milota said. “I’ve hardly had to think about anything. Without them, she wouldn’t be able to have a party. They’ve done so much, not just for Avery but her brother Colin, too. They’re just amazing and they’ve stepped up for us in amazing ways.”
When Avery found out she’d been selected, she told the CJN all she felt was excitement and gratitude.
“I was just really excited, and I still am excited,” she said. “To be with my friends and family, there is just a lot to be excited about. I am really glad they are able to put this together for me. Thank you so much for giving me this party.”
Milota feels the same sense of gratitude, she said.
“We couldn’t thank them enough,” she said. “On behalf of myself, Avery and Colin, without Believe in Dreams, none of this would’ve been possible. It is very important to Avery to become a bat mitzvah, so the support they’ve shown has been so wonderful. There are not enough ‘thank yous’ to show our appreciation.”