Northeast Factory Direct, a retailer of furniture, mattresses, hot tubs, kitchen cabinets and more, has been donating time on social media and radio commercials to small local businesses who could use some help through Project Local.
“By now, people know the story of how I started out of a garage and have grown to have multiple locations, but we struggled to survive back in 2008,” said Alex Nemet, owner of Northeast Factory Direct, in a news release. “We’ve been fortunate during the past year, but we know that many small, local businesses like ourselves, are in desperate need of help or else they won’t be around when it’s safer for people to get out of the house and get back to more normal routines. So, we wanted to help.”
Small, local businesses can go to northeastfactorydirect.com and click on the Project Local banner to answer a few questions and register to be featured in live radio commercials by Northeast Factory Direct endorsers: Tony Rizzo, Aaron Goldhammer and Jerod Cherry from ESPN 850; Ken Carman and Dustin Fox from 92.3 The Fan; Bill Wills & Mike Trivisonno from Newsradio 1100 AM; Rover & Alan Cox from 100.7 WMMS; Mark Nolan from Majic 105.7; and Sara Carnes from 95.5 The Fish.
Northeast Factory, founded in 1999, Direct has locations in Cleveland, Euclid, Macedonia, Maple Heights and Mentor.
