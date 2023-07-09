Northeast Ohio has several fun destinations for all ages to enjoy in the summertime. Educational and recreational activities are two of the area’s leading summer fun opportunities.
Kirsten Ellenbogen, president and CEO at the Great Lakes Science Center in Cleveland; Emily Noggle, marketing manager at the Western Reserve Historical Society in Cleveland; Brett Pytel, co-owner at WhirlyBall in Bedford Heights; and Tim Sorge, president and owner at Swings-N-Things in Olmsted Falls, discussed some of the options for summer fun in the Cleveland area.
CJN: What is the allure of summer fun in Northeast Ohio?
Ellenbogen: Cleveland has a beautiful summer. It’s easy to be outdoors. But then with all the cultural resources, and all the entertainment and activities and natural resources around Cleveland, every day you can wake up and say, ‘Where am I going to take the family?’
CJN: What are some of your most popular attractions right now?
Ellenbogen: We have a new exhibit. It’s a world premiere: Dinosaurs of the Sahara. It’s running through Sept. 4 and this exhibition was created by Dr. Paul Sereno and the team at the University of Chicago fossil lab. (It displays) extraordinary African dinosaurs. It’s just a whole new way to see dinosaurs and it truly is some of the latest research on dinosaurs put together in such a fun way.
CJN: How can places keep their activities and attractions updated so people continue coming back year after year?
Ellenbogen: It is a mix. We have things at the science center that are old favorites; childhood exhibits, the outdoor space where young children can play with water. We’re not going to completely eliminate that. We change things over time so that it’s constantly refreshing, but those old favorites are critical. Then, the films and our traveling exhibits are the other piece of the puzzle to make sure that, when you’re looking at what’s happening, there’s something new to go see.
CJN: What is the allure of summer fun in Northeast Ohio?
Noggle: I definitely think summer in Cleveland is one of the exciting parts. You have the beautiful weather and all the places to go. For example, Edgewater. You have the beach if you want to go over there. All the restaurants and bars usually have their patio open, which is wonderful. A lot of rooftop bars are starting to open up and it’s turning into a social hub of everything going on.
CJN: What are some of your most popular attractions right now?
Noggle: One of our most popular things that we always have at the Cleveland history center is the Crawford Auto and Aviation Museum. We actually just opened a new exhibit at the Crawford called Top Brass. We do have another popular thing. That is the Euclid Beach Park grand carousel. Euclid Beach Park was an amusement park that was in town and it closed in ‘69, so we have a lot of guests that come and remember going there when they were children.
CJN: How can places keep their activities and attractions updated so people continue coming back year after year?
Noggle: The Top Brass exhibit is a very small percentage of what we actually have in our collection (at Crawford). We have warehouses with cars, we have other cars on the property that are in storage to preserve them, and then every so often we do like to rotate the cars that we have on display – same as all of our other exhibits. We definitely like to switch out our exhibits regularly; if anything, for our members or our regular visitors that like to be able to come to the museum and see something different every time they’re there.
CJN: What is the allure of summer fun in Northeast Ohio?
Pytel: It depends on the group, but for the most part you think about young kids and college kids. It’s your break during the summer. Winter is over which, sometimes, can be very long in Cleveland, Ohio; and so the weather starts turning and people become a little bit more active. Especially post-COVID, it seems like people still have all this pent up energy where they want to get out and do things in Cleveland; and there’s a ton of things to do. When the weather is nice, it makes it easier to get out and about, and get people together.
CJN: How do you keep your rides and activities safe for visitors?
Pytel: WhirlyBall, every year, we rotate a national championship, which might be surprising to some people; but, this year, Cleveland hosted it. There (were) 31 teams from across the United States who came into town. We had almost 200 people in the facility. From 8 a.m. to midnight, the courts are being run back to back to back, no breaks. So we have a maintenance crew that’s in place that does daily and weekly maintenance checks on all the carts to make sure that they’re running and operating at the level we need them to. We also have additional parts that are sitting on standby so if a cart does fail, we’re able to go and replace it without any kind of down time.
CJN: How can places keep their activities and attractions updated so people continue coming back year after year?
Pytel: One of the things is the customer experience. We have a new ownership group and one of the things we’re really trying to tap into are the people who have been committed to the business. We’re asking for feedback and what (they) like about the experience, what (they would) like to see change, what (they would) like to see offered that’s maybe new and different. We’re (also) looking at updating our facilities so that people have an enhanced experience.
CJN: What is the allure of summer fun in Northeast Ohio?
Sorge: I think good, clean, wholesome family fun is always good.
CJN: How do you keep your rides and activities safe for visitors?
Sorge: Families want to go where it’s safe. You don’t want to go and somebody goes to the hospital in an ambulance. About 20 years ago, I was asked by one of the major insurance companies to serve as an accident investigator and expert witness on a major accident and I’ve been doing that ever since. It’s a nice thing for me because it keeps me fresh on everything and when you think you’ve seen everything that can go wrong, you go on and investigate somebody’s accidents and you see things you never think you would see.
CJN: How can places keep their activities and attractions updated so people continue coming back year after year?
Sorge: That’s a challenge we’ve been faced with for the last 41 years and I think, one, you’ve got to keep everything clean. Everything’s got to be safe, well-maintained and it’s got to be fun. You can have activities that are 20 years old, but it’s still going to be fun. A lot of the things that we have, they’re not necessarily activities that have never been around before, but they’re staples that people enjoy doing.