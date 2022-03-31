As the board of governors of Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion prepares to convene in New York City April 10 and 11 to vote on a plan to stop ordaining rabbis at its historic Cincinnati campus, rabbis from Northeast Ohio are raising concerns.
Citing budgetary issues and lagging enrollment, increased competition from new rabbinical schools and declining affiliation among Jews, the plan calls for “reimagining the Cincinnati campus as a center for academic research and engagement.”
In addition, the campus would be the site of first-year orientation, summer intensives, student research fellowships, faculty gatherings and alumni homecomings, as well as a low-residency program combining in-person intensives with online classes.
Rabbi Jonathan Cohen penned a four-page letter Feb. 4 to Sue Neuman Hochberg, chair of the HUC-JIR board of governors, predicting that moving the rabbinical ordination program from Cincinnati “would exacerbate” rather than help resolve issues HUC-JIR faces.
Rabbi Andrea L. Weiss, HUC-JIR’s Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel provost, wrote about budgetary concerns in an Oct. 15, 2021 paper called, “What Calls the Question?”
“After sustaining annual structural deficits of $1.5 million per year on average since at least 2010, HUC-JIR now faces a projected record $8.8 million deficit in fiscal year 2022,” she wrote.
Cohen, who is out of the country and could not be reached for comment, is hardly a lone voice, and his is not the most strident. The Cleveland Jewish News spoke with several Northeast Ohio rabbis ordained at the institution about their love of the Cincinnati campus, their concerns around the process and the potential impacts of eliminating rabbinical ordination from the Cincinnati campus.
Cohen's letter
Cohen, senior rabbi at The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood, worked at the Cincinnati campus for 20 years – seven as dean of the faculty and 13 as dean of the campus.
In the letter, Cohen said closing the Cincinnati campus “would send a message of retrenchment, reduction and withdrawal from the Midwest and much of the South.”
Regarding recruitment, an issue laid out in the plan, Cohen said the Cincinnati campus has drawn “some of our finest rabbinical school students,” who could not have “entertained the possibility” of living in New York or Los Angeles to pursue ordination – the sites of HUC-JIR’s other two U.S. campuses – based on the cost of living in those two cities.
At the same time, he said the relocation of the rabbinical school and the Pines School of Graduate Studies, which has an interfaith mission, would “significantly diminish the College-Institute’s ability to raise money throughout the region.”
Citing his own experience, Cohen wrote, “the fundraising potential in the region far exceeds the needs of the College-Institute.”
He also added a warning, “The immediate savings achieved would pale in comparison with the loss of fundraising potential, nor would they resolve the budgetary strains the institution has been facing.”
Cohen also said The Klau Library, the American Jewish Archives, the Skirball Museum and the HUC Press, all in Cincinnati, set the campus apart.
“I believe that the complete separation of these world-renown institutions would be damaging to the unique reputation, credibility and standing of the College-Institute,” he wrote.
HUC-JIR president's statement
HUC-JIR President Andrew Rehfeld released a statement in response to a request for comment from the CJN.
“After two years of research and interviews, meetings with hundreds of our stakeholders, and careful analysis of our challenges and our opportunities, we’ve presented a set of recommendations to the board designed to secure our future as a vibrant center for academic and spiritual exploration,” Rehfeld said in the March 29 statement. “...(O)ur recommendations do not contemplate closing any campus. We envision our Cincinnati campus continuing to be a vital center of learning and scholarship that leverages our precious resources, including the Klau Library, American Jewish Archives and Skirball Museum, and offers meaningful educational experiences for our students, nationally and throughout the Midwest. We also emphasize that the board has not yet made its decision, and we will continue to engage with our community, keeping them informed as our process moves forward.”
In addition, Jean Bloch Rosensaft, assistant vice president for communications and public affairs and director of Dr. Bernard Heller Museum at HUC-JIR, released a statement March 30.
“We are keenly aware that the process we are embarking upon has triggered a wide range of sincerely held emotions and there are both strong supporters and detractors across the spectrum,” her emailed statement reads in part.
Rosensaft also said HUC-JIR has received “hundreds and hundreds” of letters expressing a multitude of opinions.
Supporters weigh in
Rosensaft sent the CJN a link to a student and alumni support letter, signed by approximately 90 rabbis as of March 30, including Rabbi Robert A. Nosanchuk, senior rabbi at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood. He was the only rabbi from Ohio to sign the online letter in support as of March 30.
“We understand that the potential closure of the rabbinic program in Cincinnati would be a colossal loss in the hearts and minds of many,” the letter reads in part. “The administration’s proposal to reimagine the Cincinnati campus as a center for research and engagement demonstrates that they, too, understand just how important the city remains in the self-concept of North American Reform Jewry.”
The letter also bemoans “unfounded rumors and ad hominem attacks leveled by those who are most critical of the administration’s strategic planning.”
In an interview with the CJN March 30, Nosanchuk said he supports the plan and has been aware of declining enrollment in Cincinnati. About a decade ago and in two consecutive years, he said he hoped to fill a student rabbi slot at Fairmount Temple with an intern from Cincinnati and ended up filling it with students from the New York program.
“I think Jewish institutions have to consider and reconsider how to deliver on their mission in ways that don’t always correspond to the way they have done so historically,” Nosanchuk said. “I am especially upset to have people question the motives or suggesting in any way Andrew Rehfeld or Rabbi Andrea Weiss have some kind of ill interest in this or wish to misinform anyone.”
He said HUC-JIR may need to go further.
“I want HUC to make this transformation and to contemplate what more we can do,” he said.
Nosanchuk submitted a March 6 letter through an open feedback site that Rehfeld established.
In it, he acknowledged that the proposal will “absolutely change the nature of how education” at HUC-JIR is delivered.
He also offered his support.
“Sure there will be challenges to implementing such plans if they are approved,” Nosanchuk wrote, “Yet I have confidence in HUC’s President and administration to surmount the obstacles ahead. I also pledge additional support to my gift to the annual campaign of HUC-JIR to help it achieve objectives. I hope more will join me in such an investment with advocacy to the board and material support.”
Nosanchuk also supplied a link to an undated letter of support that he signed in concert with about 25 rabbis.
Other rabbis question plan
As of March 30, 320 alumni and graduate students, most of them rabbis, signed an April 2022 online “concerned alumni letter” raising their objections.
Cohen was among dozens of Ohio rabbis who signed the letter. Among others are Rabbis Benjy Bar-Lev, Lenette Herzog and Howard L. Apothaker, rabbi emeritus, all of Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany; Rabbi Yael Dadoun of The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood; Rabbis Chase Foster and Melinda Mersack, both of jHUB in Cleveland; Rabbi David Kamerofsky of Temple Israel in Canton; Rabbi Daniel A. Roberts, rabbi emeritus of Temple Emanu El in Orange; Rabbi Allison Vann at Suburban Temple-Kol Ami in Beachwood; and Rabbi Lauren Werber of Temple B’nai Abraham in Elyria.
The plan under consideration “alienates a huge portion of our community” and based its conclusions about future trends in enrollment on “inadequate recruitment efforts and a failure to implement innovative educational reforms,” the alumni letter said.
Local rabbis concerned
Roberts, who now lives in Denver, told the CJN March 30 that he valued his education at the Cincinnati campus and that smaller congregations in the Midwest and South now served by rabbinic interns from Cincinnati cannot afford to bring in students from New York or Los Angeles.
“Those of us are who are making a contribution in our wills of a legacy grant are going to rethink,” Roberts said. “Perhaps a suggestion is that all rabbis make a yearly contribution to help sustain the college.”
Foster told the CJN March 29 he loves HUC-JIR and hopes the best for its future. He said he likes aspects of the plan, including the concept of a low-residency program, but it lacks detail.
“Until there’s a plan that really answers some of those simple questions, I can’t support it,” he said.
Werber told the CJN March 21 she finds the plan concerning.
“At this point, I don’t have an understanding of why closing Cincinnati is a necessary next step,” Werber said.
Vann told the CJN March 29, “I believe very strongly in the forward thinking that has been offered and in the creative thinking and yet, what I really want to be provided are more facts.”
She added, “I have an emotional response to the fact that the board of governors seems to have been shown only one plan, which is the closing of the rabbinic program in Cincinnati.”
Rabbi Rosette Barron Haim, founder and rabbi and creator of Celebrating Jewish Life, told the CJN March 21 she, too, has concerns. As an alumna of the Cincinnati program, Haim said she enjoyed being able to live close to the campus without having to “take on extensive jobs.”
Haim grew up in Galesburg, Ill., attending a synagogue that was served by student rabbis from the Cincinnati campus. Noting that potential loss, she added, “We cherished the support of these rabbis and the effort they made to engage with us.”
Mersack told the CJN March 30, “I’m saddened that this has become a contentious issue,” adding there is a Jewish value in arguing different perspectives. “We should argue for the sake of heaven that we should be able to have respectful debates and conversations. And my hope is that regarding the issue of HUC in Cincinnati, and anything else that might arise in the Reform movement, that we are able to adhere to this value.”
Cantor Sarah J. Sager, cantor emeritus at Fairmount Temple, serves on the HUC-JIR governance board as vice chair of the academic affairs and faculty governance committee. She told the CJN March 29 it would be inappropriate for her to comment as the board is in the middle of a process.
Julie Adler Raskind, a member of HUC-JIR’s board of governance, who is a member of Fairmount Temple, referred all comment to HUC-JIR’s spokespeople.
HUC president, process questioned
Rabbi David H. Aaron, a professor of Hebrew bible and the history of interpretation at HUC-JIR’s Cincinnati campus, put together a packet of materials detailing communications with faculty members by Rehfeld, HUC-JIR’s president, in which he called to question Rehfeld’s integrity and the transparency of the process.
“Nothing stipulated by President Rehfeld’s plan to curtail these programs demonstrates financial gains that one could argue make such radical steps desirable,” Aaron wrote in the Dec. 17, 2021 packet.
Aaron told the CJN March 29 he produced the packet under his own name in order to protect other faculty members who feared for their job security and sent it to a select group of officers on HUC-JIR’s board of governors. He said the board undertook an investigation which, “resulted in saying that nothing inappropriate had been done – that the president didn’t communicate anything inappropriate. And it was pretty much buried.”
Aaron had served on a task force to consider the future of the institution, in which he said the administration “represented the task force process as contributing and allowing for various ideas to come forward. But that did not happen.”
He also said Rehfeld would not authorize the hiring of new or replacement faculty at the Cincinnati campus.
A spokeswoman for HUC-JIR said there was a hiring freeze on all campuses.
In early 2019, the central admissions office moved from Cincinnati to Los Angeles, prior to Rehfeld beginning his presidency April 1, 2019, according to an HUC-JIR spokeswoman.
On March 25, at HUC-JIR’s Founders’ Day celebration in Cincinnati, Rabbi Mark Washofsky, the Solomon B. Freehof professor emeritus of Jewish law and practice, spoke of the plan to end ordination in Cincinnati in his keynote speech. He likened being in Cincinnati to standing in the house of Rabbi Isaac Mayer Wise, HUC’s founder, whom he said sought to emulate German institutions of academic excellence.
“What I see is not buildings that gobble up a budget but the concrete manifestation of our founding purpose,” he said. “The one thing I know is that in our hands rests the fate of the vision of the founder.”
His speech received a standing ovation.
Publisher’s note: Rabbi Rosette Barron Haim is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.
This is a developing story. Visit cjn.org for updates.