In the week prior to the three cases confirmed in Cuyahoga County, synagogues began releasing precautions to congregants, and advising them to use livestream options if they are feeling ill or are in vulnerable populations.
A March 5 emailed letter to members of Park Synagogue opened with the traditional prayer for the body.
“At this time, we are not aware of any direct impact to the building or the communities within it,” read the letter signed by Rabbi Joshua Skoff, president Susan Ratner and Executive Director Stuart Deicher. “While we continue our regular operations, we are taking precautions which require the whole community to work together over these next few weeks and months to help keep the synagogue a safe and healthy environment.”
The email asked congregants not to come to events or services if they are sick or symptomatic, to wash hands, and asked congregants not to shake hands, hug or kiss congregants, and to use tongs when serving food.
In addition, it said Park personnel is “increasing our wipe-downs of all surfaces” and “watching soap dispensers.”
Other synagogues sent similar emails to their congregants.
Following the news of the three cases, B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike sent an email to congregants:
“Both Rabbi (Stephen) Weiss and Rabbi (Hal) Rudin-Luria as well as anyone who attended AIPAC from our congregation will not be attending Purim services tonight (March 9) nor tomorrow morning,” the email stated. “We want you to come and celebrate this evening’s Purim festivities without any concerns.”
On March 11, the synagogue sent an email saying the rabbis chose to self-quarantine through March 17 because of their possible exposure to someone at AIPAC who later tested positive.
The synagogue also started to livestream its two morning minyans.
The Rabbinic Assembly said those who wish to be part of a weekday minyan to recite prayers requiring a minyan, including mourner’s kaddish, may connect virtually through audio or video with a minyan whether of their own congregation or another whose members are meeting in person, preferably in their time zone. They may recite kaddish, kedushah, barkhu, etc., and hear Torah reading along with that minyan.
Green Road Synagogue in Beachwood provided a link to an online megillah reading.
The Temple-Tifereth Israel shifted the venue of an Apollo’s Fire concert scheduled for March 10 to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Cleveland Heights, after The Temple stopped holding public events.