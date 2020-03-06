Rabbis and synagogue leaders in Greater Cleveland emailed letters and bulletins regarding coronavirus ahead of Shabbat services and any confirmed Ohio cases of the respiratory virus.
A March 5 emailed letter to members of Park Synagogue opened with the traditional prayer for the body.
“At this time we are not aware of any direct impact to the building or the communities within it,” read the letter signed by Rabbi Joshua Skoff, president Susan Ratner and executive director Stuart Deicher. “While we continue our regular operations, we are taking precautions which require the whole community to work together over these next few weeks and months to help keep the synagogue a safe and healthy environment.”
The email asked congregants not to come to events or services if they are sick or symptomatic, to wash hands, and asked congregants not to shake hands, hug or kiss congregants, and to use tongs when serving food.
In addition, it said Park personnel is “increasing our wipe-downs of all surfaces” and “watching soap dispensers.”
The email also offered sources the Pepper Pike and Cleveland Heights synagogue is monitoring to stay informed: the Cleveland Public Health Department, the Ohio Department of Pubic Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Coronavirus Information Page.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike sent out a similar notice from its president, Gena Cohen, and executive director, Jay Ross.
In addition to the precautions listed in Park’s letter, B’nai Jeshurun’s March 5 email reminded congregants to sneeze into their sleeves, cautioned against touching the Torah and mezuzah and suggested carrying hand sanitizer for “use after touching any objects that are handled frequently, including the siddur (prayer book) and humash (Bible), before touching hands to face.”
Suburban Temple-Kol Ami’s March 4 email from the temple’s leadership team went out under the heading “Important Health Notification.”
“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak across the globe,” it begins. The notification includes a reminder that services are livestreamed, and offers to make prayer books available to congregants who wish to borrow them.
Heights Jewish Center Synagogue in University Heights offered an alternative to handshaking in its March 5 email: “A warm smile, friendly wave and Shabbat Shalom or Good Shabbos are just fine,” first vice president Philip Setnik wrote in the email.
In addition, Setnik recommended using “a tallis (prayer shawl) corner or your siddur to kiss the Torah (mantle). Note that when we carry the Torah around before leyning (reading), we won’t be shaking hands – please understand that this is a special circumstance.”
Setnik’s email also addressed Purim: “For Megilla reading, please contact the Rav or the officers so we can help you make arrangements if you cannot attend at shul.”
In addition to listing precautions, The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood alerted congregants that The Temple is using a “disinfectant bombing schedule.”
A March 3 email from Green Road Synagogue in Beachwood recommended health precautions including not touching the face.
Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood alerted congregants to its hand sanitizer dispensers and a separate email went to parents of students in the religious school regarding precautions. It also mentioned the option of livestreamed services.
In a separate email to parents of religious school students, Rabbi-Educator Rabbi Jordana Chernow-Reader wrote, “Thank you for keeping in mind the important Jewish value of shmirat haguf – caring for the body – as you do your part to help limit the spread of this virus.”