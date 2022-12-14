As Zachary Nosanchuk takes on his new position as the assistant press secretary for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, he gives credit to his roots in Shaker Heights and working for the high school student newspaper, the Shakerite.
The son of Rabbi Robert Nosanchuk and Joanie Berger of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood, he was sworn in over Zoom on Dec. 5 to work with the public affairs team and another Shaker Heights High School alum, Marcia Fudge, who is the U.S. Secretary of HUD.
“I had so many great teachers and mentors in Shaker, whether it was in youth group, in NFTY (the Reform Jewish youth movement) where I was able to explore leadership and writing there or the Shakerite or working on city council campaigns,” Nosanchuk told the Cleveland Jewish News Dec. 12. “That was the experience that has prepared me for this.”
This is not the first, or even the second, time he has worked for Fudge as Nosanchuk joined the then-congresswoman’s youth advisory council as a high school junior and interned in her Washington, D.C., office while in college. He graduated from The George Washington University in Washington, D.C., in May with a bachelor’s degree in political communication.
“That was a great opportunity and I got to see the issues the then-congresswoman was passionate about,” Nosanchuk, who graduated from Shaker Heights High School in 2018, said of those experiences. “Issues like how to include people of color in agriculture, voting rights, democracy reform, racial justice. She had so many different issues on her plate that I didn’t even know about.”
As assistant press secretary for HUD, he said part of his role will be building the infrastructure for the public affairs team to support and advertise the work of other offices with HUD, from field policy and management, fair housing and equal opportunity, to climate resilient housing offices. Nosanchuk will also help work on projects for the secretary from interviews and videos to political strategy demonstrating the work of the department on tackling key issues.
“I’m so excited to be able to work with such a diverse team because it seems like everyone comes from such a different background,” he said. “And I’m so excited to be able to really get my hands into the work of learning about how affordable housing works in this country and what HUD is doing to alleviate some of these housing pressures that are being felt by Americans right now. It is such a pressing issue.”
Nosanchuk said political appointee positions, like the assistant press secretary position, are not posted online, so it is thanks to his past work and longstanding relationship with the secretary that he heard of the opening and given the opportunity to interview with the White House and HUD.
The swearing in ceremony was part of his orientation, and with it being held virtually, Nosanchuk was able to invite family and friends near and far to join in the moment.
“It was a great opportunity to send that link to people in Cleveland, to people in Shaker, to people all across the country, really,” he said. “... Even though it was a short moment, it was really special.”