As Hope Nosanchuk of Shaker Heights serves as president of the 2023-24 NFTY-Northeast Lakes regional board, they look to increase engagement throughout the whole region.
The Reform Jewish youth movement’s board was elected March 4 and installed April 29, and the Shaker Heights High School junior will lead the regional board, which oversees Cleveland and its suburbs, Erie, Pa., northern New York and Ontario, Canada.
“I think it was important for me to lead because I thought I could help bring us back to who we really are as a region, and also I just wanted to give back because of how much it’s given me,” Hope, 17, told the Cleveland Jewish News.
They have been involved with NFTY since the sixth grade, following in the footsteps of their brother, Zachary, father, Rabbi Robert Nosanchuk of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood, and uncles. Coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic and as past leaders graduated, Hope recognized it was their time to step up.
Hope served on the NFTY regional board for the past year as the regional social action vice president, planning social justice-related programs to look at through a Jewish lens and calling the group to action during events. For the last three years, they have also served as the religious and cultural vice president in Fairmount Temple’s youth group, Anshe Chesed Temple Youth, to plan Jewish programs and youth services for the High Holy Days.
“NFTY has given me something really special and made me into the person I am today,” Hope said.
Now, NFTY and ACTY are in a “transitional year” coming out of the pandemic as the youth groups begin to plan in-person programs again, Hope said.
“I’m looking forward to next year when we can be strong and fully ready to start planning in-person programs again through our temple youth group and working with the other Cleveland congregations to have sub-regional programming,” they said. “Because we’re really lucky to live in Cleveland where there is such a strong Jewish population, and there are so many teens who are ready to connect with each other.”
While some of the cities in the region are very active, Hope wants to rebuild and engage some of the less active cities whose youth groups fell away during the pandemic.
They also want to connect with the shin shinim in Cleveland and in other cities in the region to help engage more youth to come to events.
“I think that could really be helpful, and they can also help us connect with Israel at our events because we often get stuck in our own perspective from the American point of view on a lot of things,” Hope said. “And I think it would be really special to be able to get a new perspective, an Israeli one.”
To learn more or get involved in NFTY, visit nfty.org/regions/northeast-lakes.