Crocker Park has partnered with local Nosotros Rock Climbing Gym for all ages and skill levels.
The free-standing rock-climbing wall will be in the Union Square lawn in front of Regal Cinema. Now through Oct. 18, this e outdoor experience invites visitors to strap in and get climbing as they enjoy the scenery of Crocker Park.
Nosotros’ flagship location is in Lakewood and its other location is on Euclid Avenue in downtown Cleveland.
“Crocker Park is an experience driven lifestyle center, and our team is always looking for neat ways to bring amazing companies and fun adventures for visitors to enjoy,” said Stacie Schmidt, vice president of marketing and communications for Stark Enterprises, in a news release. “When we met with Nosotros and tried firsthand their fun and immersive rock-climbing gyms, we knew it would be the perfect fit here. We can’t wait to invite everyone to #ClimbCrocker with us as you shop, dine, stroll and enjoy the park!”
Nosotros will be open from 1 to 9 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays.
Ticket prices range from $9 to $19.