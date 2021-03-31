The Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage opened its new season of exhibitions with the virtual launch event of “Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.”
On opening night Feb. 24, “Notorious RBG” authors Irin Carmon and Shana Knizhnik shared insights via Zoom about their book and the figure who inspired it. More than 700 guests registered for the event, resulting in a sellout for opening week.
The exhibition is based on The New York Times bestselling book of the same name and created in partnership with Carmon and Knizhnik. It uses archival photographs, documents, artifacts, contemporary art, media stations and gallery interactives to explore the American legal system and civil rights movements through Ginsburg’s experiences. It was first organized by the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles.
“We’ve been overwhelmed by the outpouring of positive feedback from guests who attended the virtual launch event and also from those who have explored the exhibition, in person and online,” David Schafer, managing director of the Maltz Museum, said in a news release. “The success of the virtual launch event is a direct result of trying something new. We were able to offer significantly more virtual seats than would have been possible in person. And, for anyone considering a trip to the museum, please know that you must buy a timed ticket in advance, wear a face mask, and practice social distancing.”
Along with the exhibit, which is on display through Aug. 29, the museum also announced its April programming:
• At noon April 6, there will be an online gallery talk on “Justices Scalia and Ginsburg, An Unlikely Friendship,” featuring civil rights attorney Ashlie Case Sletvold, president of the William K. Thomas American Inn of Court and founder of the Ginsburg-Scalia Project. Admission is $10 for the general public and $5 for museum members. The program qualifies as a CLE credit for the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association for $40 by contacting cle@metrobar.org.
• At 4 p.m. April 7, “My Story: Erika Gold and Helen Marks with Sarah Weiss” will feature conversations between Holocaust survivors Gold and Marks. In honor of Yom Hashoah, or Holocaust Remembrance Day, Weiss, CEO of the Holocaust and Humanity Center in Cincinnati, will interview the pair about their experiences and creating their own path while paving the way for others. Admission is $10 for the general public and free for museum members.
• At noon April 13, there will be a book discussion for “Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” featuring attorney Karen Giffen, co-founder of Giffen & Kaminski LLC. The event is presented in partnership with the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association and Literary Cleveland. Admission is $10 for the general public and $5 for museum members. This program also qualifies for a CLE credit through the Cleveland bar association for $40. Contact cle@clemetrobar.org.
• At 4 p.m. April 14, the “Women Who Roar: Mandy Smith On Roaring Women Musicians” virtual program will feature Mandy Smith of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, live from the Rock Hall. She will discuss three Rock Hall inductees, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Carole King and Janet Jackson, and how they shaped the music we listen to today. Cost is $10 for the general public and free for museum members.
• At 1:30 p.m. April 18, “Family Fun: Let’s Make Music” will be a virtual event in celebration of Ginsburg’s love of music and family values. Ambassadors of Jewish Family Service Association of Cleveland’s Horvitz YouthAbility program will be featured in the programming, exploring Ginsburg’s unique qualities. There will also be a previously recorded segment from Jim Ginsburg, a Grammy-award winning classical music producer and the son of the late justice. Upon registration, attendees will receive song lyrics and a list of household objects they can use to make music. There is no cost to attend, but registration is encouraged.
• At 4 p.m. April 21, “I Dissent: Discussion on Election & Voting Rights” will teach attendees about Supreme Court cases that led to Ginsburg’s most influential dissents through discussions with legal experts and social justice advocates. The virtual event will feature the case of Ledbetter & Walmart with Rosalina M. Fini, chief legal and ethics officer, Cleveland Metroparks; Kerin Kaminski, co-founding partner, Giffen & Kaminski LLC; and Roni Sokol, founder, The Sokol Law Firm. Cost is $10 for the general public and free for museum members. This program also qualifies for a CLE credit through the Cleveland bar association for $40. Contact cle@clemetrobar.org.
For more information on these events, visit maltzmuseum.org.
The Maltz Museum of of Jewish Heritage is at 2929 Richmond Road in Beachwood.