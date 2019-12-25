Notre Dame College in South Euclid was awarded a $2.1 million Title III Strengthening Institutions grant from the U.S. Department of Education to develop a Center for Intelligence and Security Studies. The five-year grant was effective Oct.1.
The grant will enable the college to develop a new Bachelor of Arts program in cybersecurity and create a high-tech situation room on campus. Other related new and upgraded programs will be structured to accommodate on-campus and online students.
“This grant is an excellent opportunity for Notre Dame College to enter into the high-tech arena required by any program focused on cybersecurity, intelligence studies and emergency management,” said John P. Galovic, interim president, in a news release. “It has the potential to make Notre Dame College a leader in these highly skilled areas.”