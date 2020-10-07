The NRP Group and Cleveland State University will present Moments That Matter, a series of virtual interviews on the subject of mentorship.
The first installment of the Moments That Matter series will be a fireside chat hosted on Zoom between CSU President Harlan Sands and NRP Founder and CEO J. David Heller, with an introduction by Kenneth Kahn, dean of the Monte Ahuja College of Business. Entitled “The New Model of Mentoring to Drive Personal Growth in Changing Times,” the discussion will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 15.
“Moments That Matter is designed to inspire students, NRP employees and other stakeholders to reimagine mentorship as an active, high-engagement process in which we look for inspiring people all around us and actively seek their advice – from a single conversation or inspiration to an ongoing dialogue,” Heller stated in an Oct. 6 news release. “This forum will explore how the act of seeking mentors and offering mentorship can lead to a lifetime of personal and professional learning and enrichment.”
Moments That Matter builds on an existing collaboration between The NRP Group and Cleveland State University.
In August 2019, NRP and Millennia Companies joined forces to make a $1.2 million gift to create The NRP & Millennia Center for Property Management within CSU’s Monte Ahuja College of Business. The program already has begun offering classes and will also include an internship program. There will also be a scholarship program for prospective students.
“Mentoring is a powerful tool for personal improvement and growth,” Sands stated in the release. “We want to expand the concept of mentorship. We envision creating a safe place where people are seeking and giving input in areas of their unique expertise, all in the service of improving performance and trajectory in our personal and professional lives.”
“We continually seek to attract, retain and grow A-plus talent at The NRP Group in order to expand our business and pursue our mission,” Heller said in the release. “Through major programs such as The NRP & Millennia Center for Property Management, and ongoing educational opportunities such as the Moments That Matter mentorship series, our goal is to provide people in Northeast Ohio and throughout the NRP footprint with new opportunities for growth and development. We’re thrilled to be working with President Sands on this exciting initiative which is yet another excellent example of our growing collaboration.”
The second Moments That Matter fireside chat will take place in spring 2021.