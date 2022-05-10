The NRP Group in Cleveland will officially break ground on a 52-unit mixed-income multifamily community in the Glenville neighborhood of Cleveland on May 11, according to a news release.
The four-story apartment building at East 105th Street and Churchill Road will include one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as four built-in three-bedroom town homes. All apartment homes will be available to individuals and families earning 60% or less than the area median income.
The Davis will be developed in collaboration with University Hospitals, one of the nation’s leading health care systems. This development is the third “health and housing” project spearheaded by NRP to improve social determinants of health in underserved neighborhoods by partnering with hospitals and nonprofits, according to the release.
The Davis Apartments is named after Harry E. Davis, a Cleveland native who served four consecutive terms in the Ohio House before becoming the first African-American member of Cleveland Civil Service Commission and then serving as an Ohio state senator. Early lease-up of the community is expected to occur in 2023, with a completion date slated for 2024.
The first health and housing development – Residences at Career Gateway in Columbus – opened in 2018 and the second – Via Sana in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood of Cleveland – is scheduled to open in 2022.
“By viewing the neighborhood, itself as a patient to be healed, health and housing developments provide high-quality affordable housing as a means to bring critical supportive services to both residents and the broader community,” Scott Skinner, vice president of development at The NRP Group, said in the release. “These, such as career development training, health screenings and finance counseling, are not readily available within underserved neighborhoods. We look forward to working with the city of Cleveland and University Hospitals to bring this project to fruition and to address the most pressing needs of the Glenville community.”
With headquarters located just 1 mile from The Davis, University Hospitals will partner with NRP to offer health and wellness education and programming that will be open to the broader community. In addition, NRP will develop a 2,800-square-foot Community Outreach Center, which University Hospitals will use to engage the community and provide preventative health care and social determinant of health solutions such as healthy cooking demonstrations, food pantry services, programs for pregnant women and young mothers, programs to fight senior citizen isolation, telehealth services, as well as workforce and financial literacy training, according to the release. University Hospitals’ goal with this development is to actively engage with local Cleveland neighborhoods by reaching beyond its walls to address key social determinants of health in disinvested communities,”
“As an anchor institution, one that has been deeply rooted in this community for 155 years, University Hospitals holds dearly our responsibility to care for our community,” Dr. Daniel Simon, president, academic & external affairs and chief scientific officer, Ernie and Patti Novak Distinguished Chair in Health Care Leadership, said in the release. “At UH, improving the health of the people we serve and the communities in which they live is our priority. We are pleased to collaborate with the NRP Group to further revitalize the area and provide quality housing and services to residents and are confident this new community will bring significant and lasting benefits to the Glenville neighborhood.”
The Glenville neighborhood, once home to the Jewish community, is part of Cleveland’s Neighborhood Transformation Initiative, a citywide effort to target Cleveland’s neighborhoods and spur economic growth, that aims to provide healthy, sustainable and equitable opportunities to build wealth and stabilize historically fringed neighborhoods.
Glenville is less than one mile from University Circle, which is home to Case Western Reserve University, University Hospitals, the Cleveland Clinic, the Cleveland Museum of Art, the Cleveland Museum of natural History, and dozens of shops, restaurants and grocers. The Davis Apartments’ proximity to these anchor institutions and job opportunities create a strong foundation to build upon and an opportunity to make those institutions and jobs more accessible to people of all income levels.
“The city of Cleveland played a crucial role in collaborating with our team and University Hospitals to help bring this project to fruition,” Skinner said in the release. “NRP worked directly with the city’s community development department to coordinate the demolition of a long-vacant public school and the site preparation for The Davis Apartments. We’re incredibly grateful to our partners at the city of Cleveland for their tireless work on this development.”