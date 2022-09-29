COVID-19 cases in Ohio
Ohio reported 12,101 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 3,143,746, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Sept. 29.
Ohio has an average of 194.7 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the Ohio Department of Health reported. The three-week average of reported cases is 15,730.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 39.
The ODH reports 3,056,904 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
COVID-19 in Cuyahoga County
Cuyahoga County accounts for 320,706 of the cases, 14,083 hospitalizations and 3,941 deaths.
Cuyahoga County has been identified as having a “medium” community level of COVID-19 based on cases and hospitalizations by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC recommends staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines; get tested if you have symptoms; wear a mask if you have symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19; and wear a mask on public transportation.
As of June 13, an executive order signed by county executive Armond Budish, read in part, "In the event the CDC identifies Cuyahoga County’s community levels as ‘high,’ the county may choose to implement” mask requirements in county buildings."
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ohio
The ODH on Sept. 29 reported 126,811 cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase of 432 from a week prior. A total of 14,242 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus, an increase of 22 from a week prior.
The three-week average of reported hospitalizations is 527. The three-week average of reported ICU admission is 37.
There are currently 850 people hospitalized who have COVID-19 as of Sept. 29 – 127 are in the ICU, 48 are on ventilators.
The median age of those hospitalized is 65.
COVID-19 deaths in Ohio
Ohio residents account for a total of 39,856 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported Sept. 29, an increase of 89 deaths from a week prior. The three-week average of reported hospitalizations is 93.
The median age of those who have died is 77.
Mortality data is verified by coded death certificate information the state receives from the National Center for Health Statistics and can take some time to receive, the ODH notes on the state's coronavirus dashboard.
COVID-19 vaccinations in Ohio
A total of 7,473,271 Ohioans (63.93% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 6,927,055 Ohioans (59.26%) completed the vaccination process as of Sept. 29. A total of 3,801,497 have received a first booster, and 1,003,957 have received a second booster. A total of 325,483 have received the updated booster.
Of Ohioans 18 and older, 73.51% (6,697,511) have started the vaccination process, and 68.60% (6,249,800) have completed it. A total of 3,625,271 have received a first booster, and 997,671 have received a second booster. A total of 318,540 have received the updated booster.
Of Ohioans 12 and older, 71.45% (7,145,535) have started the vaccination process, and 66.62% (6,662,939) have completed it. A total of 3,759,650 have received a first booster, and 1,003,528 have received a second booster. A total of 325,466 have received the updated booster.
Of Ohioans 5 and older, 67.54% (7,428,600) have started the vaccination process, and 62.85% (6,912,080) have completed it. A total of 3,801,472 have received a first booster, and 1,003,952 have received a second booster. A total of 325,479 have received the updated booster.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.