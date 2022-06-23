COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ohio
The Ohio Department of Health on June 23 reported 118,756 cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase of 467 from a week prior. A total of 13,722 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus, an increase of 26 from a week prior.
The three-week average of reported hospitalizations is 487. The three-week average of reported ICU admission is 31.
There are currently 769 people hospitalized who have COVID-19 as of June 16 – 99 are in the ICU, 36 are on ventilators.
The median age of those hospitalized is 65.
COVID-19 deaths in Ohio
Ohio residents account for a total of 38,778 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported June 23. The median age of those who have died is 76.
Mortality data is verified by coded death certificate information the state receives from the National Center for Health Statistics and can take some time to receive, the ODH notes on the state's coronavirus dashboard.
COVID-19 cases in Ohio
Ohio has reported 16,159 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 2,831,228, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated June 23.
Ohio has an average of 241.2 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the ODH reported. The three-week average of reported cases is 19,858.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 38.
The ODH reports 2,741,909 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
COVID-19 in Cuyahoga County
Cuyahoga County accounts for 288,963 of the cases, 13,173 hospitalizations and 3,838 deaths.
Cuyahoga County has been identified as having a “low” community level of COVID-19 based on cases and hospitalizations by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC recommends staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines; get tested if you have symptoms; wear a mask if you have symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19; and wear a mask on public transportation.
As of June 1, masks are required in all Cuyahoga County government buildings regardless of vaccination status according to an executive order signed by county executive Armond Budish.
COVID-19 vaccinations in Ohio
A total of 7,353,149 Ohioans (62.91% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 6,828,306 Ohioans (58.42%) completed the vaccination process as of June 23. A total of 3,641,759 have received a first booster, and 607,445 have received a second booster.
Of Ohioans 18 and older, 72.90% (6,642,359) have started the vaccination process, and 67.90% (6,186,034) have completed it. A total of 3,511,596 have received a first booster, and 606,793 have received a second booster.
Of Ohioans 12 and older, 70.84% (7,084,124) have started the vaccination process, and 65.93% (6,593,223) have completed it. A total of 3,628,790 have received a first booster, and 607,342 have received a second booster.
Of Ohioans 5 and older, 66.85% (7,352,116) have started the vaccination process, and 62.08% (6,828,271) have completed it. A total of 3,641,754 have received a first booster, and 607,445 have received a second booster.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.