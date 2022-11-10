COVID-19 cases in Ohio
Ohio reported 10,865 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 3,208,165, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Nov. 10.
Ohio has an average of 174.8 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the Ohio Department of Health reported. The three-week average of reported cases is 11,597.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 39.
The ODH reports 3,130,017 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
COVID-19 in Cuyahoga County
Cuyahoga County accounts for 328,105 of the cases, 14,491 hospitalizations and 3,990 deaths.
Cuyahoga County has been identified as having a “medium” community level of COVID-19 based on cases and hospitalizations by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC recommends staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines; get tested if you have symptoms; wear a mask if you have symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19; and wear a mask on public transportation.
As of June 13, an executive order signed by county executive Armond Budish, read in part, "In the event the CDC identifies Cuyahoga County’s community levels as ‘high,’ the county may choose to implement” mask requirements in county buildings."
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ohio
The ODH on Nov. 10 reported 129,565 cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase of 521 from a week prior. A total of 14,440 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus, an increase of 33 from a week prior.
The three-week average of reported hospitalizations is 522. The three-week average of reported ICU admission is 41. There are currently 875 people hospitalized who have COVID-19 as of Nov. 10 – 137 are in the ICU, 57 are on ventilators.
The median age of those hospitalized is 66.
COVID-19 deaths in Ohio
Ohio residents account for a total of 40,257 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported Nov. 10, an increase of 8 deaths from a week prior. The three-week average of reported hospitalizations is 49.
The median age of those who have died is 77.
Mortality data is verified by coded death certificate information the state receives from the National Center for Health Statistics and can take some time to receive, the ODH notes on the state's coronavirus dashboard.
COVID-19 vaccinations in Ohio
A total of 7,518,219 Ohioans (64.32% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 6,969,391 Ohioans (59.62%) completed the vaccination process as of Nov. 10. A total of 3,882,636 have received a first booster, and 1,364,387 have received a second booster. A total of 1,433,107 have received the updated bivalent booster.
Of Ohioans 18 and older, 73.85% (6,728,332) have started the vaccination process, and 68.89% (6,276,369) have completed it. A total of 3,688,353 have received a first booster, and 1,345,056 have received a second booster. A total of 1,409,508 have received the updated bivalent booster.
Of Ohioans 12 and older, 71.78% (7,178,226) have started the vaccination process, and 66.91% (6,691,309) have completed it. A total of 3,830,129 have received a first booster, and 1,361,437 have received a second booster. A total of 1,428,801 have received the updated bivalent booster.
Of Ohioans 5 and older, 67.88% (7,465,207) have started the vaccination process, and 63.14% (6,944,113) have completed it. A total of 3,882,581 have received a first booster, and 1,364,380 have received a second booster. A total of 1,433,098 have received the updated bivalent booster.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.