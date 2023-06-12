Nursing home workers will demonstrate the importance of the worker’s voice in fixing the nursing home crisis at 2:30 p.m. June 13 outside Menorah Park at 27100 Cedar Road in Beachwood to assure that worker’s voices are not the missing piece of the conversations, according to a news release from SEIU District 1199.
Employees are standing up to Gov. Mike DeWine’s Nursing Home Quality and Accountability Task Force to make sure their voices are heard.
This task force hears from family members of residents, nursing home administrators and state regulators, but continuously fails to include the employees who are providing the care for residents, the release stated.
Excluding workers from this conversation eliminates the opportunity to better understand why Ohio’s nursing homes are not operating efficiently, according to the release.
SEIU District 1199 represents workers in Ohio, Kentucky and west Virginia.