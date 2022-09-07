A New York district judge decided to uphold the previous decision to send the child at the center of the habitual residence case Golan v. Saada back to Italy, according to an Aug. 31 memorandum decision and order.

Delivered by Judge Ann M. Donnelly of the U.S. District Court of the Eastern District of New York, the result comes after a June 15 decision delivered by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor. That 9-0 vote noted the court’s decision to vacate and remand a previous lower court decision that the child of Narkis Aliza Golan and Isaaco Jacky Saada be returned to Italy and ameliorative measures be explored to ensure the child will not be subjected to a grave risk of harm amid a legally-proven abusive relationship. That June decision reported the court found error in this ruling and overturned it, remanding the case back down to the 2nd Circuit Court for further proceedings.

Grave risk of harm, which is laid out by Article 13(b) of The Hague Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction, occurs when returning the child to his or her country of habitual residence, or the location where a child has spent most of his or her life, or where he or she has the deepest connection, would expose them to physical or psychological harm or otherwise place the child in an intolerable situation. Whether the habitual residence is defined by the parent or by the child, age depending, is a matter of debate.

In Golan v. Saada, the parents of the child met and began a relationship in June 2014. Golan moved to Milan, Italy, to live with Saada, and two months later, they were married in a Jewish marriage. Their child, referred to as B.A.S. in court documents, was born in Milan in 2016 and spent two years living there with his parents. But, in July 2018, Golan took B.A.S. to a wedding in New York and did not return to Milan in August as scheduled.

According to court proceedings, Saada then initiated actions in the Italian court system and the United States to seek the return of his son by filing a criminal kidnapping complaint and initiating civil proceedings against Golan. He filed his lawsuit in September 2018, but Golan refused, stating it would pose a physical and psychological danger to her and the child as the marriage was “physically, psychologically, emotionally and verbally abusive,” according to a January 2022 brief filed by Golan’s team, led by attorney Karen R. King, partner at Morvillo Abramowitz Grand Iason & Anello PC in New York City.

Andrew Zashin, co-managing partner of Zashin & Rich in Cleveland and Columbus, was a member of Golan’s legal team during the Supreme Court case, but was no longer involved after the case was remanded back down to the 2nd Circuit Court. Zashin also writes a monthly law column for the Cleveland Jewish News.

“I find that under the circumstances of this case, it is appropriate to consider, as a matter of discretion, whether the existence of ameliorative measures – in this case, the measures already implemented by the Italian courts – make it possible for B.A.S. to return safely to Italy,” Donnelly wrote in the decision. “Because I conclude that these measures are sufficient to ameliorate the risk to B.A.S. that I identified in 2019 – specifically, being exposed to domestic violence between the petitioner and the respondent – I conclude that the petition should be granted and order that B.A.S. must be returned to Italy.”

Additionally, Donnelly ordered Saada to pay Golan $150,000 before B.A.S. returns to Italy.

“I would not grant this petition if I thought B.A.S. would face a grave risk of harm upon return,” Donnelly wrote. “My conclusion is based on the ‘ample evidence’ and ‘extensive factual findings’ on the record. By ordering return, I am exercising my discretion to the best of my ability pursuant to the legal principles announced by the Supreme Court. Accordingly, the petition is granted and B.A.S. must be returned to Italy.”

Donnelly added both parties are to meet and confer regarding B.A.S.’s safe return to Italy, and to go over the ameliorative measures outlined in the order, including the $150,000 payment. The order is stayed for 30 days to allow time for the parties to determine the child’s method of return and for Golan to be able to seek and obtain a decision on an expedited appeal, she wrote.