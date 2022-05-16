The Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust in New York City issued a statement May 15 in response to the mass shooting in Buffalo May 14, in which 10 people were killed inside a Tops Friendly Market.
The statement was issued by the museum’s chairman of the board Bruce Ratner, a former Clevelander, and president and CEO Jack Kliger.
“We share in the heartbreak of all who lost loved ones and neighbors in the Buffalo shooting, and we deplore the racism that inspired the killer’s horrific violence.
“White supremacist ideology is dangerous and deadly, as both historic and present-day atrocities make plain, and must not be given safe cover in any corner of our society.
“Our institution teaches Holocaust history to counter the lies that continue to fuel racist and antisemitic beliefs, and to honor the millions who were murdered by Nazism. Today, we mourn those murdered in Buffalo, may their memories be a blessing, and stand alongside the victims and their families in their pain.”