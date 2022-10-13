Oberlin College & Conservatory recently partnered with the U.N. Institute for Training and Research and the Global Foundation for the Performing Arts to enhance culture and the quality of life internationally using higher education and the arts, according to a news release. Oberlin College & Conservatory is the only school partnering with the United Nations focusing on undergraduate education, the release stated.
With this partnership, students from around the world, who otherwise would not have the opportunity, can apply to a U.S.-based college. Students that apply to Oberlin could pursue a bachelor of arts, a bachelor of music, or a double degree. The first students involved in the program will start in fall 2023.
“UNITAR is proud to collaborate with Oberlin and other institutions of excellence that believe that education and the arts can foster deeper understanding around the world and improve quality of life at home,” Amb. Marco Suazo said in the release. “In Oberlin, we have found a partner with a history of producing graduates dedicated to serving the world.”
Oberlin College President Carmen Twillie Ambar said in the release, “Oberlin is fortunate to be in conversations with UNITAR and GFPA on how we can work together to improve the world through mutual understanding, education, and cultural exchange. This collaboration eventually could involve hundreds of students each year who will enrich our campus community. This partnership is a singular opportunity for Oberlin to help improve the world through education and the arts.”
Benjamin Woodroffe, president of Global Foundation for the Performing Arts, said in the release, “The Global Foundation for the Performing Arts warmly welcomes Oberlin College & Conservatory to its growing family of partner institutions dedicated to arts and cultural learning. Education is a vital element in healthy societies and we certainly look forward to delivering relevant and dynamic programs with Oberlin and UNITAR.”
Oberlin College’s relationship with UNITAR will extend further than academic degree programs and include a pre-collegiate curriculum teaching English as a Second Language, the release stated.
Oberlin College and UNITAR are also collaborating on a musical program scheduled for later this year in Carnegie Hall in New York City.
“The principles behind this collaboration are consistent with Oberlin’s heritage and goals for the future,” Ambar said in the release. “It is an honor to work with UNITAR and GFPA in a collective effort to develop programs that will help large numbers of students do good in the world through education and the arts.”