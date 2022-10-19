Oberlin College’s Jewish studies program is celebrating its 50th anniversary with two days of events on Oct. 30 and Oct. 31.
Established in 1971, Oberlin College’s Jewish studies program teaches students to both appreciate and analyze continuities and differences in Jewish history, religion and culture around the world. Faculty in the program offer courses in many fields, including art history, comparative literature, German, history, Latin American studies, philosophy and religion, according to the Oberlin College website.
The program, which is led by chair Shari Rabin, associate professor of Jewish studies and religion, has five other staff members – Matthew Berkman, visiting assistant professor of Jewish studies; Cynthia Chapman, the Adelia A.F. Johnston and Harry Thomas Frank Professor of Religion; administrative assistant Brenda Hall; Laura Herron, associate dean for academic standing; and Sheera Talpaz, assistant professor of comparative literature and Jewish studies.
“It’s an exciting milestone and we’re taking this as an opportunity to reflect,” said Rabin, who came to Oberlin College in the 2019 fall semester and was named chair in July. “There have been hurdles along the way, but the interest and determination to make Oberlin a place for Jewish studies and Jewish life has been ongoing throughout the years, and really inspiring to see.”
A group of student researchers has also been looking into the history of the program and building a presentation that will be shown as part of the weekend festivities, as well as on display in the college’s library through the end of the semester. The program has six majors and some minor programs, up from just one major in 2019.
“(The student researchers) were struck by the ongoing passion and activism of students, faculty, campus organizations and staff members,” Rabin said. “That Oberlin, this historically Christian institution, had Jewish students and a vibrant, sizable Jewish community.”
In a statement to the Cleveland Jewish News, Oberlin College president Carmen Twillie Ambar shared that when she arrived to the college in 2017, she saw the importance of a “vibrant” Jewish community on campus.
“When I arrived at Oberlin in 2017, I had the opportunity to add a tenure track position to an academic department,” she said. “I chose to expand the Jewish Studies department because I felt it important for our students to be able to study the history, culture, religion, and community of the Jewish people in a setting free from judgment or critique. Today, a vibrant Jewish Studies department dedicated to academic excellence celebrates its 50th anniversary fully focused on Oberlin’s thriving Jewish community.”
On Oct. 30, there will be an alumni panel featuring David Eaton, class of 1971, Amalia Haas, class of 1991, and Kendell Pinkney, class of 2009, at 5 p.m., which will also be streamed on the internet.
On Oct. 31, the day starts with the ability to sit in on various Jewish studies courses; an art exhibition on “Judaism in Modern and Contemporary Art” at the Allen Memorial Art Museum from 11 a.m. to noon; lunch at the college’s new Heritage Kosher Kitchen; an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Terrell Library on “To Find it Again: The Quest for Jewish Life and Jewish Studies at Oberlin College”; and a 4 to 5 p.m. presentation, “The Present and Future of Jewish Studies at Oberlin,” followed by a reception and performance by Shtick-and-Poke, a student klezmer band.
“This program offers an option for Jewish students to explore their backgrounds and entities, across the curriculum and courses. As much we celebrate those six majors, it’s also about having those courses available to students who don’t come from Jewish backgrounds as well, providing a lens to understand the human experience.”
First established due to student activism and a desire to see a more prominent academic presence for Jewish students, Rabin said it’s amazing to see the program hold its own and stand the test of time, even as higher education trends ebb and flow over the years.
“I am excited to look back and hear from (alumni) about how the program has changed,” Rabin said. “I’m excited to reflect a little more on those changes and to show off a little bit. Oberlin is a great place for Jewish studies and students. So, it’ll be very rewarding to show that to the visiting alumni, to the rest of the campus and to the broader Oberlin community, too.
“We’re ready to put the Jewish studies program on the map at Oberlin and in the broader educational community. We want to build on this momentum, and create more opportunities for our students to learn and get all they can out of their Oberlin education.”
According to the 2021 Hillel International College Guide, about 22% of the student enrollment is Jewish. It lists the college as having 650 Jewish students among its nearly 3,000 enrollment.
For more information on the Jewish Studies programming at Oberlin, visit bit.ly/3ENgXc1.