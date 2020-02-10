A 2018 federal lawsuit over the firing of former Oberlin College assistant professor Joilynn Karega-Mason has been settled.
Employed by Oberlin College from December 2013 to November 2016, Karega-Mason was dismissed by the college after failing to meet academic standards and demonstrate intellectual honesty. Her initial suspension began in August 2016 after she was accused of making anti-Semitic posts and comments online.
In the lawsuit filed Nov. 9, 2018, in U.S. District Court, Karega-Mason alleged school officials discriminated against her and engaged in a conspiracy to remove her from her position. She claims to have filed unlawful discrimination complaints with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Ohio Civil Rights Commission following her 2016 suspension, as well as a second charge of unlawful discriminatory retaliation in January 2017.
The former assistant professor sought $885,000 in damages, claiming breach of contract, employment discrimination, violation of the Civil Rights Acts of 1866 and 1870 and retaliation in violation of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
A Jan. 31 entry on the federal court docket states the case has been settled. It is unknown how much she received.
Another entry on Feb. 6 dismisses lawsuits against former Oberlin President Marvin Krislov, board of trustees member Clyde S. McGregor and Timothy Elgren, former dean of the college of arts and sciences.
Oberlin College director of media relations Scott Wargo said the college had no comment on the settlement.
Cleveland Heights-based attorney Gary Benjamin, who represented Karega-Mason, also declined to comment on the settlement.