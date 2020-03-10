On the recommendation of Ohio's governor, the Oberlin College president announced a series of steps to move the college toward remote classes if necessary.
"Today, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine strongly encouraged colleges and universities to be prepared to provide their core mission by educating students remotely," Carmen Twillie Ambar wrote in a March 10 letter posted on the college's website. "He made the announcement one day after declaring a state of emergency when health officials confirmed three cases of COVID-19 in Cuyahoga County, our neighboring county to the east. Health officials have indicated that although no cases have been confirmed in the city of Oberlin or in Lorain County, it is likely that COVID-19 will more broadly impact our community in the coming days."
Ambar referenced social distancing "as the best way to prevent the spread of the virus.
"Because it is very difficult to practice social distancing on a residential college campus and it would be particularly challenging for our institution to provide care for many people infected at one time, Oberlin is taking a number of proactive steps," she wrote.
Spring recess will begin two days earlier, with classes ending March 18. Ambar wrote that students can prepare "for the possibility of remote online courses after spring recess. During this time, students should pack their non-essential items into college provided boxes so that we can clean the residence halls during spring recess. When students depart for spring recess they will be advised to take all materials necessary for remote education."
Ambar said the college will make a determination about whether to conduct classes remotely by March 25.
Students who must stay on campus during spring break will be able to, she wrote.
"We are asking our entire campus community to complete our spring recess registry so that we know whether you are on campus, traveling home, or traveling in general," she wrote. "We will be providing a link to the registry in the next few days."
College sponsored international travel will not be permitted during spring break and the college is discouraging personal international travel and prohibiting non-essential domestic travel.
"Individuals who travel internationally may be required to be quarantined off-campus for 14 days before returning," she wrote.
A no-spectator policy will be in effect for campus athletic events and large-scale public gatherings will be canceled.
"My experience at Oberlin is that we are at our best during a challenge," Ambar wrote in closing. "While there will no doubt be issues along the way, I believe that like any challenge, we will meet it successfully."