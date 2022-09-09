Oberlin College and Conservatory has decided not to appeal and has initiated payment of the $36.59 million judgment in the Gibson’s Bakery case.
This amount represents awarded damages and accumulated interest, and therefore no further payments are required, according to a Sept. 8 statement from an Oberlin spokesman.
The Ohio Supreme Court issued an Aug. 30 decision not to hear Oberlin’s appeal.
The case – which resulted in verdicts of libel, intentional interference with business relationship, and intentional infliction of emotional distress – stemmed from a Nov. 16, 2016, shoplifting incident and physical altercation involving three Black students. Oberlin College students protested the bakery, distributed a flyer saying the bakery engaged in racism and racial profiling, the student senate passed a resolution, and the college stopped doing business with the bakery for more than two months.
Gibson’s supplied food to the college’s dining halls.
The case circulated around the involvement of the college in disseminating the flyer and resolution, particularly Meredith Raimondo, then vice president and dean.
“We are disappointed by the court’s decision,” according to the statement. “However, this does not diminish our respect for the law and the integrity of our legal system. This matter has been painful for everyone. We hope that the end of the litigation will begin the healing of our entire community. We value our relationship with the City of Oberlin, and we look forward to continuing our support of and partnership with local businesses as we work together to help our city thrive.
“Oberlin’s core mission is to provide our students with a distinctive and outstanding undergraduate education. The size of this verdict is significant. However, our careful financial planning, which includes insurance coverage, means that we can satisfy our legal obligation without impacting our academic and student experience. It is our belief that the way forward is to continue to support and strengthen the quality of education for our students now and into the future.”
An Ohio appeals court previously upheld the verdict and awards by the Lorain County Court of Common Pleas in the libel lawsuit filed by the owners of Gibson’s Bakery against Oberlin College stemming from an altercation at the store in 2016 and later charges of racism and racial profiling by the college and its students.
Oberlin College appealed the case in which the jury awarded the plaintiffs a total of $44 million in damages.
Judge John R. Miraldi reduced the damages, saying owner David Gibson should receive $14 million in compensatory and punitive damages, his father and family patriarch Allyn Gibson $6.5 million and their Oberlin business, Gibson’s Bakery, $4.5 million. Miraldi lowered the awards because the jury’s decision exceeded caps established by Ohio law.
David Gibson died in November 2019 at age 65. Allyn Gibson died in February. He was 93.
Allyn Gibson’s daughter-in-law, Lorna, now owns the bakery.