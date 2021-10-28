Events planned in protest of Oberlin College professor, Mohammad Jafar Mahallati

• Oct. 29: “Another Devil Next Door?” rally from 6 to 8 p.m. in Cleveland’s Public Square

• Nov. 1: “Blood-Soaked Secrets, Why Iran’s 1988 Prison Massacres are Ongoing Crimes Against Humanity” lecture from noon to 2 p.m. at Oberlin Public Library, 65 S. Main St., Oberlin

• Nov. 2: Protest from noon to 2 p.m. at Oberlin College outside of the Cox Administration Building. There will also be a virtual protest on Zoom for people who can’t attend in person. To receive the Zoom link, contact justiceformahallativictims@gmail.com.

• Nov. 3: “In Search of Justice in the Time of Impunity” lecture from 3 to 5 p.m. at The Ohio State University’s Denny Hall 311 in Columbus

To view the 2018 report by Amnesty International, visit bit.ly/3vF8S2r