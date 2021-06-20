The Bill and Susan Oberndorf Foundation has committed $25 million to endow student scholarships at University School. The gift is part of a $50 million goal to increase scholarships at the school to attract and support students from around the Greater Cleveland region.
The donation is the largest gift in University School’s history.
“We could not be more grateful for the support of Bill and Susan Oberndorf, who have advocated and advanced educational opportunities for children around the country,” Head of School Patrick T. Gallagher said in a news release. “This transformational gift will help us to provide an extraordinary education to Greater Cleveland’s most talented, motivated and accomplished boys.”
“It is a great pleasure and privilege for my wife and me to make this gift to US,” Bill Oberndorf, a 1971 US graduate, said in the release. “I truly believe it is only because I was able to attend US that I am in a position to make this donation today. It is my hope that the recipients of these scholarships will go on to lead lives of purpose, and view their time at US as impactful as I did.”
US has locations in Shaker Heights and Hunting Valley.