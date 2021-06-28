A recent Cleveland Clinic study shows survivors of COVID-19 with moderate or severe obesity potentially have a greater risk of enduring long-term consequences of the disease, compared with patients who don’t have obesity. The study was reported in the journal of Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism.
Multiple studies have found obesity to be a risk factor for developing a severe form of COVID-19 that requires hospital admission, intensive care and ventilator support in the early phase of the disease. Obesity is a complex disease often associated with an increased risk for cardiovascular disease, blood clots and lung conditions. Obesity also weakens the immune system and creates a chronic inflammatory state. All of the listed conditions can lead to poor outcomes after an infection of the COVID-19 virus.
The Cleveland Clinic study found that a health condition called post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection is an extremely common problem for COVID-19 survivors. The study also found a need for diagnostic tests to assess cardiac, pulmonary, vascular, renal, gastrointestinal, and mental health problems was much higher in patients with a body mass index of 35 or greater, compared with normal BMI patients.
Future studies are in the works to confirm the findings of this study that obesity is a large risk factor for the development of PASC. These future studies will also work to determine the long-term and intensive follow-ups that patients with obesity need after a SARS-CoV-2 infection.