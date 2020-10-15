As a result of the Supreme Court ruling that the Trump administration can end census field operation early, respondents have until the end of the day Oct. 15 to complete their census.
Census data will help decided how $675 billion dollars in federal funds are spent and what portion of that come back to Ohio for services like schools, hospitals, public roads and more.
It will also determine the political voice Ohio has in Washington and whether the state loses a congressional seat or not.
“Statistically speaking, you don’t exist unless you fill out the census,” Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said during an Oct. 15 press conference. “I hope everyone will do that and help Ohio have a bigger presence in this country.”
According to data from the Census Bureau, 70.6 percent of Ohioans have self-responded as of Oct. 14.
To respond to the census, visit 2020census.gov or call 844-330-2020 for more information.