Leslie Odom Jr. is much more than his role as Aaron Burr in the Broadway hit musical “Hamilton.”
The author, Grammy award-winning recording artist, television and film actor and performer sat down with his mentor and father-in-law, Stuart K. Robinson, on Dec. 8 to honor the National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland in Warrensville Heights’ Gala 125. The virtual dialogue was followed by a mini-concert performed by Odom.
Robinson started the conversation by describing NCJW/CLE as a very special organization.
“They’re very dedicated to missions like supporting women and caring for families and children and homeless and reading programs and all kinds of things,” Robinson explained to Odom. “Normally, this event is a big fundraiser that they do, but this year due to the pandemic, they have recognized that it’s been a hard year for all of their members and so you are their reward and it’s an honor to be here.”
Odom retorted he would not “run (his) mouth” the whole night and promised viewers a few songs at the end. Robinson told Odom that the event’s theme was: strong women, powerful voices.
“This is an organization of women who step forward and speak out and stand up for the needs of women and children and families,” Robinson said.
He asked Odom who the most influential, powerful women in his life had been.
“Outside the home, my fifth-grade social studies teacher Mrs. Frances Turner was a formidable presence and mentor in my life,” Odom said. “She really helped lay a foundation for me for everything I did after the fifth grade.”
He also gave a nod to his first acting and performing arts teacher – “I still call her Miss Maureen,” – in Philadelphia, Pa.
“You were kind of labeled as a difficult student in your early years and not particularly the kind of student that mentors are drawn to,” Robinson asked Odom. “What do you think it was that your early mentors recognized in you that helped them get involved in your life?”
Odom said at 13 years old he was enamored of Miss Maureen.
“For lack of a better word, she was just fabulous,” Odom said. He described her as beautiful and said she was a dancer who had been invited to teach at a historically Black institution in Philadelphia while her professional career was winding down.
“She said, ‘Dance has always been life to me and I showed up here this summer and I didn’t want to dance again, which I meant I didn’t want to live again, and there’s a few kids in here, there’s a few of you in here, who’ve made me want to dance again,’” Odom recalled. He was one of those children she was referencing.
“It gave me the revelation, the confidence to know that you can inspire your heroes,” Odom said. “Whatever I was doing, whatever I was bringing to my work, inspired someone that I valued. Also, it kind of baked in very early to me the power of what we do – that you can make someone want to live again.”
Robinson and Odom also talked about what it was like for Odom on “Hamilton.”
To watch the event, visit bit.ly/3n1DKoU.