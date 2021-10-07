The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was on scene at a house on Brainard Road near Eton Chagrin Boulevard following an officer-involved shooting Oct. 7 in which a suspect was injured, according to Woodmere Mayor Ben Holbert.
Holbert said the incident took place during the noon hour after a call came to Woodmere police regarding a person who may be carrying a gun at Eton Chagrin Boulevard.
“The callers believed that he may have had a weapon,” Holbert told the Cleveland Jewish News Oct. 7.
When police arrived on scene, an officer approached a man who fit the description outside the shopping center, and asked the man to show his hands, Holbert said.
“He refused to do it. The officer got closer. He asked him to show his hands. And then they got into a scuffle,” Holbert said. “He started running.”
Officers in the area responded, Holbert said, including police from Orange, Pepper Pike and Beachwood.
Officers found the man in a backyard on Brainard Road southeast of Chagrin Boulevard.
“At that point, there were shots that were fired,” Holbert said. “The investigation will determine who fired the first shot. … Police fire was returned. And the suspect was hit.”
Holbert said the suspect was transported to a hospital. He said he did not know which hospital.
There were no other injuries, Holbert said.
Holbert, who responded to the scene at about 1 p.m. was still on the scene at about 3:30 p.m.
He said BCI was taking drone footage as part of its investigation.
“We’re letting the Bureau of Criminal Investigation handle the rest of the investigation because obviously with a weapon being discharged in a community and the police being involved, a third-party investigation takes place.”