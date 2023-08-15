With one eye looking backward upon the past and another looking forward toward the future, state and federal representatives from Ohio met with members of Ohio’s Jewish community at Ohio Jewish Communities’ annual event on Aug. 14. The meeting, hosted at the law offices of Bricker Graydon in downtown Columbus, sought to connect legislators and community leaders to discuss issues facing Jewish communities in Ohio and beyond.
After a brief introduction from OJC President and CEO Howie Beigelman, a bulk of the afternoon was spent conducting panels featuring lawmakers and community leaders.
Ohio Jewish Communities is the statewide government advocacy, public affairs and community relations voice of Ohio’s eight Jewish federations and its network of 150 nonprofit agencies statewide for the purpose of enhancing the Jewish community’s ability to serve vital human needs, according to its website.
Beigelman’s said the past year has been a success for OJC.
“We know this year was our best year yet in the state budget advocacy because of OJC’s advocacy, the budget passed by the general assembly and signed by Gov. (Mike) DeWine doubles the funding doubles the funding for state security grants to $17 million including over $700,000 in direct funding for security projects in our communities,” Beigelman said.
The first panel of the afternoon was hosted by Columbus resident Brad Kasten of JewishColumbus and featured freshman Sen. J.D. Vance from Cincinnati sharing his thoughts on efforts to combat antisemitism with a special focus on security and international relations. On the concerning rise in antisemitism and associated hate crimes, Vance warned against what he sees as rising tide of stratification between ethnic, racial, religious and other segments of society. Vance also emphasized the threat posed by Iran in Middle East as its nuclear capacities continue to develop.
“We could have a conversation all afternoon just about that one topic, but the one thing that I’ll say is: the first answer to the question is that we have to have sufficient regional allies,” Vance said.
Julie Tilson Stanley, the president and interim CEO of JewishColumbus, led a panel which featured perspectives from both sides of the political aisle with U.S. Rep. Mike Carey, R-Columbus, and Greg Landsman, D-Mount Washington in Hamilton County, who is Jewish.
Like Vance, Carey and Landsman also emphasized the important role Israel plays within a continuously tumultuous Middle East. He also spoke on state efforts to track and prosecute antisemitism, discussing how “it’s a really remarkable thing we do on behalf of the state where we are combing through this data, 50, 60, 70 platforms and working with law enforcement.”
Through these efforts, law enforcement officials have been successful in thwarting potential attacks on the Ohio Jewish community, he said.
The final panel was hosted by Daniel Blain, CEO of JewishAkron, and featured Israel Nitzan, Acting Consul General at Consulate General of Israel New York. The two reflected upon some of Nitzan’s experiences as he nears the end of his tenure in his current role.
Amy Kaplan, who retired as vice president of external affairs and director of government relations for the Jewish Federation of Cleveland in Beachwood, was honored for her role in contributing to the organization’s success. A reception was held in her honor following the event. Kaplan was s a member of the 2021 class of Cleveland Jewish News Difference Makers.
Judith Brachman, treasurer-secretary for OJC, received thanks for service from board chair Greg Miller of Cincinnati.
While Jewish communities across the world continue to face threats both domestically and abroad, this year’s OJC annual meeting made one thing clear: Jews in communities across Ohio have had, do have and will continue to have friends among the ranks of the nation’s lawmakers.
Matt Mahoney is a freelance journalist.
