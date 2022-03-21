The Chagrin Valley Islamic Center, in partnership with the City of Solon and Solon Alliance for Interfaith Leaders held a Pray for Ukraine vigil March 20 at the gazebo at Veterans Park in Solon.
About 100 people, including some from the Jewish community joined the prayer service and addressed the crowd gathered on the lawn. Among those represented were Solon Mayor Eddy Kraus, who is a member of Solon Chabad; Rabbi Scott Roland from Congregation Shaarey Tikvah in Beachwood; Lee C. Shapiro, regional director of American Jewish Committee’s Cleveland regional office; Loree Resnik, chairperson of J Street CLE; and Rabbi Allison Vann from Suburban Temple Kol-Ami in Beachwood.
The prayer service was organized and led by Masroor Malik from the Chagrin Valley Islamic Center, and along with the Jewish speakers, there were also Muslims, Christians and Sikhs leaders representing other faiths and civic leaders who spoke to the few dozen community members gathered.
“We’re just trying to bring the community together to make sure we stand up for all the causes that are near and dear to our hearts, and this is one of them,” Malik told the Cleveland Jewish News.
Those that attended the rally were encouraged to wear colors and bring signs to show support for Ukraine. The Solon gazebo has often been used as a gathering place for the interfaith community to come together in times of need.
“The Ukrainian people are just like us,” Mayor Kraus told the CJN. “They just want peace, security, freedom, good schools and nice homes, so this is the least we can do to try to ease their pain.”
Among the prayers led by the religious leaders, there were also calls for the community to do their part through donations, taking political action and to be welcoming to refugees.
Shapiro, who also spoke at the prayer service and rally last month at St. Vladimir Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in Parma, addressed the crowd in Solon to share the same prayer offered by the Chief Rabbi of the British Commonwealth for Ukraine.
“This afternoon’s gathering allowed us an opportunity to express our unwavering solidarity with the Ukrainian people and their beloved country, pledge to help the refugees, and offer heartfelt prayers for peace,” Shapiro told the CJN. “These moments together in shared purpose are both comforting and powerful at once.”
Roland spoke about what the community can do during this time, apart from the doom scrolling of the news, to come together and take action to support Ukraine.
“I think it’s unfortunate that we have to come together like this and that we have to do it so often,” Roland told the CJN. “But this is a really special community and the fact that Masroor and the Chagrin Valley Islamic Center gather us together when the world needs our prayers and our actions is really a blessing to this community.”
J Street CLE, a chapter of the national organization that works to advocate for a two-state solution for peace in the Middle East, has been working with the HIAS during the crisis in Ukraine. HAIS has people taking action on the ground in Poland and in Ukraine, Resnik said.
“As we watch the Ukrainians fleeing and seeking refuge, we know that our people, over thousands of years have been the displaced, the victims of truly evil leaders who caused us to need to flee our own homelands,” Resnik told the CJN.
She shared actions that can be taken to aid in the crisis in Ukraine.
“Donate money to HIAS, call upon your congressional representatives and our senators to urge the Biden administration to let these people in without the lengthy and difficult process currently in place,” she said. “An important tenet of Judaism, to welcome the stranger, certainly applies now.”