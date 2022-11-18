Oheb Zedek Cedar Sinai Synagogue in Lyndhurst hosted its 12th annual Unity and Community Celebration on Nov. 6.
More than 150 people gathered to celebrate honorees Frank and Beth Rosenberg and Dr. Daniel and Ellen Worthington.
The Rosenberg’s received the Unity and Community Award in recognition of Frank Rosenberg’s service as a past president of Oheb Zedek Cedar Sinai Synagogue and Beth Rosenberg’s leadership on nonprofit boards in the Jewish and Greater Cleveland community.
The Worthingtons received the Outstanding Service Award in recognition of their service both in and outside of the Jewish community. Dan Worthington is a past president of the synagogue and Ellen Worthington is a past board member of the synagogue.
Mikhail and Kathy Murdakhaev with Svetlana and Mitchell Rose.