Dick Bogomolny will be honored at the 10th annual Unity and Community Award Virtual Brunch Awards Ceremony by Oheb Zedek Cedar Sinai Synagogue in Lyndhurst Dec. 6, which will also commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Tetiev Pogrom.
Rabbi Noah Leavitt will speak about “Resilience Against Anti-Semitism: Commemorating the 100th Anniversary of the Tetiever Pogrom.”
Bogomolny is credited with building the Cleveland Orchestra’s success and reputation over the past couple decades. As chairman and former president, he spearheaded renovations at Severance Hall in Cleveland and Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls through the Musical Arts Association.
He has held leadership positions and been involved in many organizations, including the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, Jewish Federation of Cleveland, Anti-Defamation League, Mt. Sinai Health Care Foundation, Chamber Music America, Cleveland Institute of Music and Case Western Reserve University. He has also received numerous awards, including the Cleveland Orchestra’s Distinguished Service Award, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s Charles Eisenman Award and Gries Family Award, the Key to the City of Cleveland, the Jewish National Fund’s Tree of Life Award and Cleveland Heights High School’s Distinguished Alumni Award. Chamber Music America named its highest award in honor of him. He has also performed as principal viola and soloist with the Cleveland Philharmonic Orchestra.
One project that was a highlight of Bogomoly’s philanthropic efforts and captured several of his interests and talents was the Violins of Hope. These violins, which had survived the Holocaust and were restored in Israel by master violin maker Amnon Weinstein, were brought to Cleveland in fall 2015.
Taking classes at night and during the summers, in 1961, he received a Doctor of Law degree from the Cleveland-Marshall Law School, Cleveland State University. He was admitted to the Ohio bar in 1961 and to the federal bar in 1962.
Bogomolny and Julie Kravitz purchased Pick-N-Pay Supermarkets, a chain of 57 stores with $200 million in sales. In July 1975, Pick-N-Pay merged with First National Stores, which had 235 locations in New York and New England, to become one of the largest food retailers in the country. Bogomolny became president and CEO of the resulting corporation, First National Supermarkets, Inc. Kravitz died in May 1979.
First National eventually became a privately held company and sold controlling interest to Royal Ahold NV, now one of the world’s largest food retailers. Bogomolny remained as chairman and CEO until he retired on December 31, 1991. By that time, company sales exceeded $2.2 billion and it had 14,000 employees in a nine-state operation.
Tetiev is a small town in today’s Ukraine (formerly Russia), about 70 miles southwest of Kiev. The town was established by Catherine the Great, in the late 1700s. Before World War I, about 7,000 Jews lived in Tetiev.
A small group of Tetiever Jews came to Cleveland before the turn of the 20th century, and in 1899, established the Tetiever Verein (social club) later known as the Tetiever Social and Benevolent Society. More Jews from Tetiev joined their fellow townsmen in Cleveland in the early years of the 20th century, as many Jews left the hardship and persecution of eastern Europe for freedom and economic opportunity in America. The Society evolved into the Tetiever Ahavath Achim Anshe Sfard Congregation in 1910.
The Tetiev community’s legacy is carried on today at Oheb Zedek Cedar Sinai Synagogue.
