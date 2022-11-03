Oheb Zedek Cedar Sinai Synagogue will honor its Holocaust survivors with a series of events on Nov. 12 and 13.
The events are held in memory of member and Holocaust survivor Michael Blain who died May 15.
At 9:15 a.m. Nov. 12, a Shabbat service will be held in honor of the survivors, followed by a kiddush lunch. At 11:15 a.m., author Menachem Kaiser will speak about “Memory and Meaning,” with survivors slated to informally speak about their experience during lunch. Kaiser is the author of “Plunder, a Memoir of Family Property and Nazi Treasure”.
Originally from Toronto, Kaiser graduated from Columbia University in New York City and holds a Master in Fine Arts degree in creative writing from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. He was also a Fulbright fellow to Lithuania. His writings have been featured in The Wall Street Journal, the Atlantic and New York Magazine. He lives in Brooklyn, N.Y.
At 10 a.m. Nov. 13, attendees will hear from Kaiser on “In Search of Family Treasure,” followed by a light community brunch.
The events are free and open to the community with reservations suggested. The synagogue’s members that are Holocaust survivors will be recognized both days.
For more information, call 216-382-6566 or email office@oz-cedarsinai.org.
Oheb Zedek Cedar Sinai is at 23749 Cedar Road in Lyndhurst.