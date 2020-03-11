Oheb Zedek-Cedar Sinai Synagogue in Lyndhurst will honor its Tetiev roots and commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Tetiev pogrom March 28.
The synagogue traces its roots to the Tetiever shul that was located on Linn Drive and on East 40th Street prior to that. The synagogue is seeking descendants of those who came to Cleveland from Tetiev to recognize them at this event.
A Shabbat service, which begins at 9 a.m., will be dedicated to memory of those who died in the pogrom in 1920. Services will be followed by a special kiddush lunch at about noon, featuring Susan Kirkman Zake, who will speak on “A Century of Resilience: Why Tetiev Matters.”
Zake is an associate professor in the school of journalism and mass communication at Kent State University in Kent, where she is the faculty adviser to the school’s award-winning student newsroom. Before joining the faculty at Kent in 2008, Zake was the managing editor for multimedia and special projects at the Akron Beacon Journal.
The event is free and open to the community, but reservations are encouraged.
Contact the synagogue office at 216-382-6566 or office@oz-cedarsinai.org for more information.
The synagogue is located at 23749 Cedar Road.