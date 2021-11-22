Oheb Zedek Cedar Sinai Synagogue in Lyndhurst will hold its 11th annual Unity and Community Brunch and Award Ceremony Dec. 5, its first in-person event since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. It will honor Chuck Whitehill and his late wife, Joan, with the Unity and Community Award.
Rabbi Noah Leavitt of Oheb Zedek Cedar Sinai Synagogue told the Cleveland Jewish News the event will feature a brunch, speakers, addresses from Whitehill and himself, and a presentation of the award. Held on Chanukah Sunday, Leavitt said the selected date for the event is significant – giving a nod to the secondary title of the event, “Lighting the Menorah, Spreading Our Light.”
“It goes to this idea that Joan, z”l, and Chuck are people that add light to our community and our world,” he said. “That is what Chanukah is about – adding light to the world. It’s also about being a lamplighter, someone that encourages others to add light to the world. It’ll be a wonderful celebration of Joan and Chuck and all they’ve contributed to our community, as well as a wonderful opportunity for people to gather and express their commitment to the community.”
Whitehill told the Cleveland Jewish News Nov. 19 he and his wife were grateful to the congregation for its support.
“The love and concern for Joan and me over the 10-year period of Joan’s illness can not be overstated,” Whitehill of Pepper Pike wrote to the CJN. “Your mitzvahs made a huge difference.”
Leavitt said last year’s virtual event was still a meaningful celebration. That aside, he added the synagogue community is excited to return to an in-person celebration of community leaders like the Whitehills.
“It’s exciting to be able to return in person and have an event like this in our building,” he said. “We’ve been having services mainly in the building for some time, but we were having larger gatherings out under a tent. It’s wonderful to have an event that honors those that embody the values of our shul, and be able to host that inside the shul itself.”
Selecting the Whitehills for this honor was a no-brainer, Leavitt said, explaining the couple was always heavily involved in the synagogue community, and throughout the Greater Cleveland Jewish community and beyond. Joan Whitehill died in May 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.
“It felt like this was the right moment (to honor them),” Leavitt said. “Joan passed away relatively recently. And together as a couple, they did so much for our community. That’s why we felt this was the right time. Chuck has served on many community boards, and is most recently very involved with the (Cleveland) Kosher Food Pantry. At a time where we see so many divisions, it’s important to honor people like Joan, z”l, and Chuck that work across those divisions to bring people together.”
The Cleveland Jewish News is a sponsor of the event.
Publisher’s note: Chuck Whitehill is an emeritus director on the Cleveland Jewish News Foundation’s Board of Directors.