Ohio has had 1,087,182 total cases of COVID-19, the Ohio Department of Health reported May 12.

The number of reported cases increased by 1,449 from May 11, exceeding the state's 21-day average of 1,371.

The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and will be updated twice a week moving forward.

Ohio residents account for a total of 19,441 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported May 11; the median age of those who has died is 80.

The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 41.

The total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 12,752,089. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 4.9%, with a seven-day moving average of 3.6%, according to May 10 data reported by performing labs via ODH's electronic laboratory reporting system.

The ODH reports 57,718 cumulative hospitalizations, and 7,953 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 67.

There are currently 964 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus. Of those currently hospitalized, 287 are in the ICU, and 162 are on ventilators.

The ODH reports 1,039,854 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.

Cuyahoga County accounts for 112,614 of the cases, 6,777 hospitalizations and 2,120 deaths.

A total of 4,893,766 Ohioans (41.87% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 4,256,487 Ohioans (36.41%) completed the vaccination process as of May 12.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced in an evening address May 12 that Ohio’s mask mandate and most other coronavirus-related state orders will end on June 2, allowing three weeks for more people to get vaccinated before then.

If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.